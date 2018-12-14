The timber building will soar 350m into the Tokyo sky.

We mined our data to find out what stories tickled your fancy the most in 2018.

As ever, there were plenty of tall buildings and plenty of firsts. But there was also a generous supply of surprise and wonder.

Here are our most read stories of 2018.

Our most popular article this year introduced you to “Svart”, an incredible ring-shaped hotel that architects Snohetta plan to build at the foot of the Svartisen glacier in northern Norway.

Thanks to a solar-panelled roof and heat pumps connected to a series of geothermal wells, the hotel will consume 85% less energy than a regular hotel and will also produce some of its own energy. As a result, it will become the first hotel in a northern climate to be awarded the ‘energy positive’ Powerhouse standard – that is, if it’s built.

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower is set to surpass the Burj Khalifa as the world’s tallest building sometime in 2020. But, as we reported in March, its construction has been far from straightforward.

Work on the Kingdom’s vanity project, which will stretch 1000m from the ground when completed, hit a series of speed bumps at the beginning of the new year, when a review of the building’s concrete mix forced the design of the building to be altered slightly.

Despite the delays, project bosses say it is still on course to meet its planned 2020 opening.

The headline really does say it all on this occasion.

The skyscraper is in China, and the waterfall that flows out the side of it is – perhaps unsurprisingly – the largest ever to be included in a man-made structure.

Just missing out on a podium finish this year was this story on former AFL player Chris Langford’s purchase of Brandon Park shopping centre in Wheelers Hill.

The ex-Hawthorn player bought the 23,000-square-metre shopping centre, which was last redeveloped in 2003, for $135m, through his syndicate fund Newmark Capital.

From farms with sweeping ocean views and beach access, to abandoned resorts and elite golf courses, this round-up of our island listings really piqued your curiosity earlier this year.

Brampton Island kickstarted the list. One of only two islands in the Whitsundays with a sealed tarmac runway, the 14-hectare property was being sold with development approvals for a beachside resort and accommodation, in place until 2023.

Running a pub is hard work. But perhaps you’d be willing to give it a go, if you could buy one for $100.

A similar thought certainly crossed the minds of Shirley Hotel owners Robyn and Allan Cox earlier this year. The owners of the bed and breakfast in Bethungra decided to do things a little differently when health concerns forced the pair to list the regional pub they had owned since 2014.

“We are giving away our home/business. We will cover the settlement costs and the stamp duty. All you have to do is fill out an application, pay $100 for a processing fee and wait,” a post on a Facebook page set up to promote the sale said.

The only catch? In order for the sale to proceed, more than 20,000 people needed to apply and pay the $100 fee.

Timber was never far from the headlines in 2018. There was Melbourne’s “WOODWORK” building, Barangaroo South’s engineered timber office, and Australia’s tallest timber building, to name but a few.

But the wooden construction that won the hearts of our readers this year was Sumitomo Forestry Co.’s 70-storey skyscraper.

Set for completion in 2041, the tower will have 455,000 square metres of floorspace, and will include shops, offices, hotels and apartments.

Salespeople are wont to exaggerate; it’s simply par for the course. But when Colliers International described this property as being “in a market of its own”, they were telling it like it is.

Spanning some 16,500 square kilometres and home to roughly 18,000 head of cattle, South Australia’s Clifton Hill is more than half the size of Belgium and comes complete with a central homestead hub, formed roadways, airstrips, 24 sets of steel trucking yards, six flowing bores and plenty of mechanical plants and equipment to boot.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given its size, the property kicked up quite a stir when it was listed for sale on realcommercial.com.au earlier this year.

Scarlet Harem Bordello came up for sale this year, after an illness forced the owner to temporarily close the business.

In 2014, the ladies of the night here made a play for the daytime market with lunchtime meal deals offering a “pie, coke and a poke”.

Ray White Commercial Caloundra sales and leasing consultant Dave Tyson described the asset as “one of the last true cash-based businesses available”, with minimal competition. And we’re fairly confident that’s the only reason you clicked the link.

It’s a town with quite a history, and now it’s up for sale.

Spanning 39.8 hectares, former mill town Tone River comes with 20 cottages, a town hall, a workshop, an old reception office, an undercover barbecue area, two tennis courts and its own cricket oval.

“We were previously marketing the property and had lots of interest from community groups and not-for-profit groups. There was even talk of someone buying it as a rehab centre or a health retreat,” said selling agent Colin Wallbank, from LJ Hooker Pemberton-Manjimup.

“Given the wide expanses of river and its private location, it’s very unique in its offerings.”

Melbourne’s business credentials received a welcome boost this year, when tech giant Google opened its new Melbourne office on Collins Street.

Deputy Premier James Merlino pointed to the launch as evidence of Melbourne’s position as the “tech centre” of Australia, and our readers were very keen to look behind the curtain, so much so that our story on the launch crept onto this list.

So there you have it: our ten most read articles of 2018.

For more valuable insights and news, subscribe to our newsletter.