Pictures: World’s soon-to-be tallest tower back on track

The seven-year building process that will see a Saudi Arabian tower become the world’s tallest is reportedly back on track, after the project was delayed.

The Times of Oman reports the Jeddah Tower, which will stretch 1000m from the ground when it is completed and will dwarf the world’s current tallest building – the 830m Burj Khalifa in Dubai – by 170 metres, has been subject to delays in recent months.

The issues are understood to relate to the building’s concrete mix, which is checked each month, and have forced the design of the building to be altered slightly.

Experts must also check the tower every week to ensure that it is 100% straight and vertical.

But despite the delays, project bosses now say the building remains on track for its planned 2020 opening, after construction began in 2013.

Construction last month passed the 63rd floor, meaning there are around 190 floors still to be built. When completed, 170 of the floors will be inhabitable, while the remaining floors will be in the spire, giving the building its extraordinary height.

Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the Jeddah Tower will be home to a Four Seasons hotel, serviced apartments, office space, luxury apartments and the world’s highest observatory.