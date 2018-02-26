Japan plans world’s first timber skyscraper

The timber building will soar 350m into the Tokyo sky.

And we thought plans for Australia’s tallest timber tower – a 10-storey development to be built at Brisbane Showgrounds – were impressive.

But an astonishing new proposal from a Japanese company would dwarf our wooden wonder, and any other timber construction worldwide.

The Sumitomo Forestry Co. is planning a timber high-rise that will span 70-storeys and soar 350m into the sky, to mark the 350th year of the company’s operation.

But that anniversary isn’t coming anytime soon.

The company was formed in 1691, meaning the building, which is to be built in Tokyo and known as the ‘W350 Plan’, will be finished in 2041.

Around 90% of the building will be constructed from wood, with the remainder to be made from steel.

Set on a 6500sqm block, the tower will have 455,000sqm of floorspace that will include retail, offices, hotels and apartments.

In a statement, Sumitomo Forestry Co. says the timber design will create a warmth that is lacking in many of the world’s largest towers.