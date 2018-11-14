NSW hotel could be yours for $100

The historic Shirley Hotel at Bethungra is up for grabs.

A hundred dollars doesn’t always go very far these days, but it’s enough to buy you a historic hotel in regional New South Wales.

The owners of the Shirley Hotel bed and breakfast in Bethungra, 420km south-west of Sydney, have taken a novel approach to selling the hotel they’ve owned since 2014.

In fact, they’re almost giving the 13-room hotel and accompanying six-bedroom owner’s residence away.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

On a Facebook page set up to promote the property, owners Robyn and Allan Cox say interested operators only have to pay a $100 application/processing fee to be in the running to own it, with a successful applicant to be selected and handed the keys.

The Coxes will cover the settlement fees and stamp duty, allowing the new owners to take over the property and business almost completely debt-free.

“We are giving away our home/business. We will cover the settlement costs and the stamp duty. All you have to do is fill out an application, pay $100 for a processing fee and wait,” a post on the Facebook page says.

“We are allowing three months for applications to come in. Then a neutral party will come in to process the final stage of the application process and the successful applicant will be informed.”

“We are hoping enough local interest will keep this lovely old lady in local hands if not this will ensure somebody will have a debt-free start with her. To register your interest please like my page so we can set up a link to the application process and get the ball rolling.”

In order for the sale to be viable and proceed, more than 20,000 people need to apply and pay the $100 fee, according to News.com.au.

The Coxes reportedly paid $470,000 for the property four years ago.

Built in 1861 and set on more than 8000sqm of land, the hotel spans two storeys and also has extensive gardens, along with a commercial-grade kitchen, several bathrooms and a Federation wraparound veranda.

It is understood the owners are selling for health reasons.

If the target of 20,000 applicants is not reach, all $100 processing fees will be refunded.