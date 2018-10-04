Top Sunshine Coast brothel offers bang for buck

One of Australia’s top brothels is back on the market after failing to get up, or rather go (sell) under the hammer, almost two years ago.

Scarlet Harem Bordello, an award-winning business that was established in 2002, is being billed as a “significant cash cow for a savvy buyer or investor”.

Located at 14 Avian Street in Kunda Park, it is one of only two legal bordellos on the Sunshine Coast.

In 2014, the ladies of the night made a play for the daytime market with lunchtime meal deals offering a “pie, coke and a poke”.

The limited time offer included a hot pie and coke with their choice of a range of “services”.

Ray White Commercial Caloundra sales and leasing consultant Dave Tyson says the asset is particularly rare due to local authority approvals to operate already being in place.

“This is one of the last true cash-based businesses available and it’s only one of two legal brothels on the fabulous Sunshine Coast,” Tyson says.

“There are simply huge entry barriers to market entry for new operators to start up, so the minimal competition for business would be favourable.”

The premises is approximately 530sqm, and is ready to rumble as soon as any new operators receive State Government approval for a licence.

“This really is a turn the key opportunity and it comes with six purpose-built rooms with ensuites and airconditioning, sauna, commercial laundry facilities staffroom and kitchenettes,” Tyson says.

“There is also security and CCTV systems in place and guests can take advantage of two exclusive-use car parks and there’s a liquor licensed premises next door.”

This property is for sale by expressions of interest or for lease at $78,000 per annum plus outgoings and GST.

It includes six purpose-built rooms with ensuites and airconditioning, a toilet and kitchenette facilities, commercial laundry facilities, staffrooms and kitchenettes, a sauna, signage opportunity to the main road and airconditioned showroom and waiting rooms.

There is also a voyeur room and an onsite managers residence.

Tyson says they have already had one investor look at the premises and express interest in buying it if a tenant can be confirmed.

He says the current owner also has the strip club next door, saying it is “extremely unusual” to have a business licenced to sell alcohol so close.

“When it was still operational, it (Scarlet Harem Bordello) was quite successful and even won Australian Brothel of the Year,” Tyson says.

The business was shut down after the owner became ill, but Tyson says very little would be required to get it up once more.