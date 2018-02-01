Buy
E-bikes to be offered to Sydney office workers
News
Boyanup’s “Gingerbread House” a sweet deal
If you’ve ever fancied living in your very own gingerbread house, a la the Brothers Grimm classic fairytale Hansel and Gretel, you’re in luck.
Inspiration & Style
Our Most Read Stories of 2018
We mined our data to find out what stories tickled your fancy the most in 2018. As ever, there were plenty of tall buildings and plenty of firsts. But there was also a generous supply …
News
Hoyts to open new Docklands cinema on Saturday
Hoyts will open its new eight-screen cinema at The District Docklands shopping centre on Saturday, part of an ongoing $250m revitalisation project led by real estate investment group AsheMorgan. The new cinema, which Hoyts describes as …
News
Urban Taskforce reveals high-rise vision for Pyrmont
Sydney’s CBD should be extended into Pyrmont to shore up the city’s globally competitive position, according to developer lobby group Urban Taskforce. The group’s CEO Chris Johnson said the regeneration of Darling Harbour, proposed 61-storey …
Inspiration & Style
Zaha Hadid Architects to build 460-hectare Russian smart city
Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) and TPO Pride Architects have been selected by a competition jury to build Rublyovo-Arkhangelskoye, a new smart city west of Moscow. The winning design incorporates electric mobility and other smart technologies …
News
Ever dreamed of becoming a Lord? Well, for $12.6m, now you can
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent charm offensive Down Under, there’s every chance you’ve grown a little fonder of the Royals in recent weeks. Perhaps you even harbour your own ambitions of marrying into …
News
Renowned Gosford office block a $2m Star at auction
The old Star House office building across the road from the Imperial Centre in Gosford has been sold under the hammer for $2.025 million.
