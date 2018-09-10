Skyscraper features incredible 108m waterfall

The waterfall costs about $164 per hour to run.

Water features aren’t new in the skyscraper game.

But having one that flows out the side of the building and cascades 108 metres to the ground definitely is.

The designers of the Liebian International Building in southwest China didn’t hold back when they decided their design was to include a waterfall, creating the tallest one to ever be installed in a building.

And though the building is yet to be fully completed, the waterfall is understood to already be operational and has been flowing for some time.

The building is being constructed by the Ludi Industry Group, and the waterfall is fed by four huge pumps that deliver huge amounts of rainwater and runoff to near the top of the structure, before spilling it out the side and back to the ground.

Within the tower is a luxury hotel and offices, while a shopping centre is to form a major part of the podium level.

There’s an issue, though: the waterfall costs about $164 per hour to run – a cost deemed too high for the owners.

It has therefore reportedly only been turned on six times, despite being operational for well over a year.