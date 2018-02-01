8 slices of island life you can buy right now

With summer still in full swing, there could be no better time to consider an island as your next lifestyle change or property investment.

And there are opportunities aplenty on the island market in early 2018, with options including abandoned resorts, elite golf courses and private hideaways.

Here are just some of the islands properties currently listed for sale on RealCommercial.

Brampton Island, QLD

Once a thriving holiday resort and now an opportunity waiting to be explored, Brampton Island is your chance to secure not one, but two island paradises in Queensland’s Whitsundays.

Spanning 14ha, the property includes the exclusive use of both Brampton and Carlisle Islands, which are both seen as prime development opportunities.

Owned by United Petroleum but shut down in 2011, the island and its resort have been touted as a potential seven-star fixer-upper.

Some of the legwork has already been completed for you, with Brampton Island being sold with development approvals in place until 2023 for a beachside resort and accommodation.

The island even has a sealed tarmac runway – one of only two in the Whitsundays.

Stradbroke Island Beach Hotel, QLD

Imagine waking up to this view every morning.

One of Queensland most well-known island resorts, the Stradbroke Island Beach Hotel enjoys incredible oceanside aspects and a solid business case.

Built at Point Lookout in 1962, the property underwent a $20 million refurbishment just over a decade ago. The Australian reports the owners are hoping to reap $50 million from the sale.

On a site measuring 3267sqm, the hotel has accommodation rooms, a main bar, bistro/restaurant, beer garden, gaming room with 15 pokies, TAB, function room, on-site bottle shop and a detached bottle shop.

The property is being marketed by CBRE Hotels’ Paul Fraser.

Long Island Resort, QLD

A bit over $15 million could be enough to net you the Long Island Resort, in Queensland’s Whitsundays.

Positioned in a sheltered bay on Long Island – a small but popular piece of Great Barrier Reef real estate – the resort is currently closed, but has 172 prime beachfront rooms awaiting a new owner.

CBRE agents Hayley Manvell and Wayne Bunz are trumpeting the resort’s potential for redevelopment into units or hillside villas, similar to those found on Hamilton Island. And with food and beverage venues, swimming pools, tennis courts, helipad, boat moorings and a tour desk, the complex is all but ready to go.

Set on 80,000sqm, the resort is on the Whitsunday ferry circuit, and reportedly achieved $12 million in revenue and $2.5 million in net profit in the period prior to the Global Financial Crisis.

It is for sale via offers to purchase.

The Ocean Dunes Golf Course and King Island Hotel, TAS

Currently ranked by Golf Australia magazine as the eighth-best golf course in Australia, King Island’s The Ocean Dunes Golf Course is an investment opportunity like no other.

What’s more, it comes with hotel – the King Island Hotel – making it a true destination amongst the Australian stay-and-play golfing fraternity.

Included in the offering is the 18-hole Championship standard course, the licensed hotel, a clubhouse overlooking Bass Strait and planning approval for the development of a further 21 motel suites and 80 accommodation units.

Colliers International’s Guy Wells and Comac Retail Property Group’s Guy Wells are behind the marketing campaign.

A piece of Kangaroo Island, SA

There aren’t too many places where you can find an idyllic rural farming lifestyle with sweeping ocean views and beach access.

But this prime combination could be yours at North Cape on South Australia’s Kangaroo Island.

Lot 10 at North Cape Rd includes 105ha of farmland with an original homestead and converted shearer’s quarters, perched on a hill overlooking Boxing Bay.

Two neighbouring lots (2 and 9) have already been sold, with larger Lot 10 the sole remaining opportunity.

The property is listed through Knight Frank’s Russell Iles, and could be reimagined as a secluded residential getaway, or as accommodation for tourists.

Palm Cove, QLD

In the right hands, this prime Palm Cove development site could be almost anything.

Touted as one of the last absolute beachfront opportunities in North Queensland, the land, 25km north of Cairns, has three development approvals in place for a subdivision, a resort and unit development.

Situated on an undeveloped coastal headland at the northern end of Palm Cove, the site measures 6.73ha and has spectacular views over the Coral Sea.

Ray White Commercial’s Dennis Crossley is marketing the property.

De Mole Estate, Kangaroo Island, SA

You might recognise this pristine piece of South Australian coastline from a few tourism campaigns over the years.

And the sprawling De Mole Estate, on Kangaroo Island, remains for sale after being put on the market in the second half of 2017.

Owned by property investor Lloyd Wilkinson, who passed away a decade ago, the 2398ha comprises 63 contiguous titles and reportedly has a price tag in excess of $10 million.

CRBE’s Phil Schell and James Beer have been appointed to sell the property, which had previously not been on the market for almost 50 years.

A trio of islands, QLD

Yes, you read that correctly. This curious Queensland listing presents three islands for sale in the one package – all located at the tip of the Great Barrier Reef.

And they even come with a plane.

Measuring a combined 1728ha, some parts of the islands have been improved, with three residences, machinery, the plane, a boat, power, internet, telephone, water, dams, bores, tanks and a refrigeration room.

Other parts remain untouched, offering a blank canvas that agent Kelvin Nickalss says could be used for farming, fishing, accommodation or, interestingly, a film set.