Real Commercial Propcast - a podcast from realcommercial.com.au

Episode 12- ESG and commercial property
In our final episode of series 1, Tessa and David talk to Sameer Chopra, Head of Research, Pacific and ESG, Asia Pacific about all things Environment, Social and Governance. According to Sameer, ESG allows companies …
Episode 11- Market trends
No one can predict the future, but trend analysis and monitoring the market can help you make the most educated decisions possible
Episode 10 – The future of retail
There’s no doubt that the pandemic has altered how we shop, with the growth of e-commerce through lengthy lockdowns, but does that mean physical retail is dead? CBRE’s Head of Retail Leasing, Leif Olsen, shares …
Episode 9 – The industrial warehouse boom
Throughout the pandemic online shopping continued to rise and it’s showing no signs of slowing. This has seen demand for industrial property boom, with national vacancy rates sitting at a record lows and annual rental …
Episode 8 – What working from home means for the office
Work from home vs at the office has been a debate from dinner tables to board rooms, but what does this mean the future of an investment of this type or those holding leases? Colliers’ expert on office leasing, Justin Lam, speaks to Tessa and David about the trends in the market.
Episode 7 – Future-proofing your lease
It’s been a tumultuous time for many a business over the pandemic, but some businesses fared better than others based on their ability to adapt, transform or pivot their business as necessary. Did you know this can be enabled or restricted by the terms of your lease?
Episode 6 – Negotiating Leases and the benefits of a tenant representative
After staff, the second biggest cost in business is typically the property lease, yet most tenants try to negotiate this all on their own. Tessa and David sit down with Sarah Hughes, an industry-leading tenant advisor from Colliers, and talk about common mistakes business owners make.
Episode 5 – Finding the right property for your business
Has your side hustle become your main hustle and you’ve outgrown your home office? Or has COVID changed your business needs when it comes to space?
Episode 4 – Responsibilities as a Landlord
There’s more to owning an investment property than buying it. Once you’ve bought, you take on the responsibility of being a landlord.
Episode 3 – Top questions all investors should ask
Sometimes you don’t know what you don’t know. Tessa and David interview Mark Wizel, CEO of Wizel Property Group about what investors should be asking. They cover key topics like capital growth vs cash flow, investment strategy, who your best professional allies are and what to look for in tenants.
Episode 2 – The types of commercial property
With so much variety in the market, investing in commercial property can feel a bit daunting. George Davies, an expert in retail and office spaces from Colliers, chats to Tessa and David about the options when investing in commercial property.
Episode 1 – Commercial property investing 101
Investing in property is a no-brainer for many, but most people think of residential before they consider commercial property. In our debut episode, Tessa and David get the 101 on investing from Yosh Mendis, an expert wit from Burgess Rawson.