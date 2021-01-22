Buy
Timeshare resort a last-chance to buy into Broadbeach beachfront
Queensland islands back in the sun as resort schemes take off
Owning a tropical island resort in Queensland has traditionally been a fast way to lose money. But a new breed of buyers could make the volatile sector more viable.
Island eco-retreat offering beachfront luxury glamping for sale
An island eco-retreat offering glamping in one of Australia’s most remote locations is up for sale.
Eco-resort Billabong Retreat in Maraylya north-west Sydney has $25 million price hopes
A deluxe eco-resort north of Sydney, with great expansion potential and a unique ‘floating yoga pavilion’s has hit the market.
Olivia Newton-John sells Byron Bay retreat to the Forrests for $30m
Olivia Newton-John has sold her luxury Byron Bay lifestyle retreat to billionaires Andrew and Nicola Forrest for an estimated $30 million.
Kaloha Holiday Resort on Phillip Island hits the market
The largest private landholding with beach frontage on Phillip Island has hit the market. The 15,363sqm site is made up of seven titles, all in a residential zone, and has been home to the Kaloha Holiday Resort for more than 40 years.
Whitsunday’s Long Island to be redeveloped by new owners
One of NSW’s largest hospitality groups has bought Whitsunday’s Long Island for close to $20 million. Oscars Hotel Group, owned and operated by brothers Bill and Mario Gravanis, has plans to significantly redevelop the resort which has been closed for five years. This is the group’s first Queensland investment.
Olivia Newton-John lists Byron Bay lifestyle retreat
Olivia Newton-John is selling her wellness retreat in Byron Bay, saying the time has come to “pass the baton” to new owners.
Development of remainder of Hayman Island villa estate begins
Buying a luxury villa on the Great Barrier Reef just got a whole lot easier, with Malaysian conglomerate Mulpha Australia kickstarting the development of the remainder of its 21-site luxury villa estate on idyllic Hayman Island.
Mission Beach properties to be sold from under embattled developer
The embattled Mayfair 101’s plans to sell or rent out a swag of the properties it bought in Queensland’s Mission Beach have been put in doubt as the senior lender on the portfolio has begun putting them on the market itself.
