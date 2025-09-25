Global operators to drive growth as The Sands hits market again

An international hotel manager could dramatically improve the performance of The Sands Torquay, agents selling the resort revealed.

The new campaign to find a buyer for the Surf Coast golf resort is presenting the entire property in one line, with vacant possession.

CBRE Hotels Tom Gibson and Nick Hill also presented a selection of potential management deals for The Sands Torquay with global operators who have forecast significant revenue growth.

Mr Hill said the 76.5ha property is expected to sell to a domestic buyer, but management of the resort would likely end up under an international brand.

The agents are managing the expressions of interest sale including all 112 guest rooms, the Stuart Appleby designed links-style championship golf course and extensive food and beverage, conference and event facilities, along with a pro shop and health club featuring a 25m indoor heated pool and gymnasium.

The property is expected to see interest in the high-$20m range.

Mr Hill said the vendors would be guided by bids through the expressions of interest process, which closes on October 28.

“We’ve been working with ownership throughout the last four or five months to position the asset as a freehold going concerned with vacant possession,” Mr Hill said.

The agents sought management proposals from selected international hotel operator groups to position the property for likely buyers.

“We got a basket of responses from some of the big international operators with forecasts.

“We’ve packaged that up and have taken it to the market with these forecasts and grant proposals,” he said.

“Generally hotels that are managed by these international operators have strong performance because they have the distribution systems to be able to go far and wide.”

Mr Hill said the success of the RACV Torquay Resort provided a good example for potential buyers.

“We would expect a domestic buyer to come through and work with one of these international operators,” Mr Hill said.

“I think this a great opportunity for Torquay, which is such an amazing part of the world at the start of the Great Ocean Road and near Geelong itself, which as a city the economy is really growing.

“The implementations of one of these big brands would be just amazing for the region.”

The resort underwent a $4.8m renovation completed in 2021, which was previously listed for sale in 2024.

An information memorandum for buyers reveals The Sands Torquay has experienced a 20 per cent lift in occupancy between July 2024 and 2025, with overall operational revenue rising by 26 per cent.

A blended summary from operator responses show annual revenue could climb to almost $20m by 2030 under new management.

There is also a potential 11,000sq m development opportunity on the property, with the present owners undertaking significant preparatory work to support a planning application for a 21-lot residential subdivision and nine two-storey townhouses.