Luxury Samoa Seabreeze Resort hits the market

Samoa’s adults-only luxury Seabreeze Resort has hit the market with a price tag of $NZ4.5m ($4.13m) and is already attracting interest from budding buyers from the Pacific, New Zealand and Australia.

The vendors, Chris and Wendy Booth, have decided to retire, and put the award-winning beachfront resort, which boasts 12 villas, on the market through Bayleys Fiji marketing agent Philip Toogood.

The resort features an infinity-edge pool, overwater restaurant, waterfront bar for 56 guests, and a poolside bar. There’s also a large manager’s residence, as well as two Hyundai nine-seater guest transport vehicles and a Toyota 10-seater vehicle.

The Seabreeze enjoys an annual occupancy of more than 75 per cent, excluding the Covid-19 years, and generates annual underlying earnings of around $NZ800,000.

There is the possibility of expanding the resort by adding eight more villas to the existing 12 villas, further enhancing the resort’s appeal and capacity.

The potential sale of the Samoan resort, just five hours from Australia, represents a unique opportunity to own a premium luxury resort in one of the world’s most sought-after and stable holiday destinations, according to Bayleys.

Seabreeze Resort is on the southern coastline of the Island of Upolu, in the district of Aleipata and village of Aufaga. It is a 1.5-hour drive from Faleolo Airport and a one-hour drive from Apia.

The main tourists to Samoa, which is highly regarded as the Pacific’s next big tourism and investment destination, include New Zealanders, Australians and Americans.

According to Samoa Tourism, arrival numbers are projected to increase by an average of 8.3 per cent over the next three fiscal-year periods, starting with 10 per cent growth for the 2024/2025 fiscal year, when visitor numbers are projected to exceed the 200,000 threshold.

The resort charges NZ$995 a night for its honeymoon spa villa, and NZ$565 a night for ocean-view villas. The average rate per room so far this year has been NZ$668.

Based on 2023 figures, the resort’s highest occupancy period is in August when it is 92 per cent occupied, while January is its quietest month.