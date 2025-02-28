PK’s Jungle Village on the market with a $5m-plus asking price

A Far North Queensland budget resort that has been the filming location for major film and TV projects including the Hollywood Blockbuster, Godzilla Vs. Kong in on the market.

With price expectations north of $5m PK’s Jungle Village is the only property known globally to touch two World Heritage sites – the Daintree Rainforest and The Great Barrier Reef.

On a 2.8ha site the resort has been operating for over 35 years and is a world-famous destination for ecotourists and backpackers.

The property is being offered as a Private Treaty sale, with significant potential for development by Troy Stein, from COMPANY RE. The property was last offered for sale in 2022 by a different agency.

“There is no other property like it. The proximity to the ocean, the sheer size of the land and the fact that it is the only place on earth where two World Heritage sites meet makes it one of the most unique assets available,” Mr Stein said.

“Most opportunities in the region just don’t compare. It’s just 50 metres from the ocean and the potential for development is immense, with four separate lots offering flexibility for a buyer to add value in various ways.”

The property generates over $900,000 annually in net profit. In addition to the 46 cabins and 226-room guest accommodation, PK’s Jungle Village is also being sold with additional business inclusions including the only tavern in the area and a full hotel license.

The property also earns revenue from a Telstra 4G tower and an IGA supermarket.

PK’s Jungle Village is the last property near Cape Tribulation accessible by non-4WD vehicles, making it both isolated and easily reachable.

PK’s has also had a brush with global fame, having been used as a filming location for major film and TV projects including the Hollywood Blockbuster, Godzilla Vs. Kong.