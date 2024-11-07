End of an era: Family resort on the Hawkesbury River for sale

A ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to snap up a landmark tourist destination, with future development approvals in place for holiday apartments and a tavern, has been listed for sale in one of NSW’s most scenic regions.

After 45 years, it is the end of an era for the McNamara family who have made the decision to sell the Del Rio Riverside Resort, which spans a sprawling 182.1 ha with a 2km frontage to the historic Hawkesbury River.

The resort, which has established a strong reputation as a destination for weekend retreats, family holidays, and large group gatherings, is being sold via an expressions of interest campaign.

General manager Sharon McNamara – who’s late father Bill established the resort with a dream to create a relaxing, family-friendly getaway for visitors – said the time had come to part ways with the resort, which now has fourth generation family members working within the business.

She said when her father bought the property in 1964, it was accessed via the other side of the river as there was no bridge crossing at the time.

“I have been coming here since I was six years old and I am about to turn 65,” she said.

“It started off as everything does, it starts off as a dream, and then you’ve got to have the design of it all, then you have to develop it.

“And obviously what it is today, it’s taken the 45 years to all fit into what we see today.”

Initially the venture started as a caravan park, and over the years the hospitality precinct was developed.

Today, the resort features an array of accommodation options, including cabins, villas, lodges, holiday homes, powered campsites, and unpowered camping grounds.

There is also a nine hole golf course, a pool, tennis courts, a water park, a licensed café and bistro, a children’s playground, with water sports available on the Hawkesbury River.

Known for its peaceful bushland surroundings, the resort is located 90 minutes from the Sydney CBD, and has forward bookings in place up to November 2025.

A prime and rare opportunity

Listed for sale through David Curtis, Raphael Sebban, Brad Hamilton and Trang Nguyen of Cushman & Wakefield, Mr Curtis said the resort was a rare opportunity for an investor or operator to take over a well-established business with a strong loyal customer base and a prime location.

“With 45 years of family ownership, this resort has developed a devoted following of guests and offers a wide range of recreational activities,” he said.

“Its location on the Hawkesbury River and proximity to Sydney make it an incredibly attractive asset for potential buyers.”

Development approval is also in place for the installation of 62 mobile homes, 70 holiday apartments and 12 three bedroom, two bathroom villas, in addition to a motel, helipad and chapel.

Mr Sebban said in addition to the exceptional accommodation and facilities, the resort’s potential for future growth and development, given the increasing demand for regional tourism experiences was appealing.

“The potential development pipeline is poised to propel Del Rio into its next chapter, reaffirming its status as a never to be replicated, one-of-a-kind opportunity,” he said.

A realised dream

Ms McNamara said her father’s vision all those decades ago, was not to just buy land for a caravan park, but to create a family retreat for others after witnessing his children experience the joy of horse riding and the beauty of the area.

“We put our own stamp in it over time, and it would be wonderful for somebody else to come in and put their spin on it and literally take it to the next level, because it’s got so much, what we call blue sky, (and) so much potential is still left in this property,” she said.