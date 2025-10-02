Celebrity hideout Bedarra Island Resort up for sale in Queensland

Ever dreamt of holidaying like a rock star, or perhaps even a royal? Well, now’s your chance to own the ultimate celebrity playground!

The ultra-exclusive Bedarra Island Resort, a hidden gem off the Queensland coast favoured by none other than British music legend Elton John, the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, and Aussie swimming champion Kieren Perkins, has just hit the market with industry sources revealing price hopes exceeding $30m.

This isn’t just any island; it’s a bona fide A-list bolt-hole, where the rich and famous have secretly escaped the paparazzi for decades.

Imagine sipping champagne on the same pristine beaches where Sir Elton might have penned a new hit, or where Russell Crowe is rumoured to have unwound in complete privacy.

This is the kind of luxury that money can buy – if you’ve got a cool few million, that is.

Nestled on the edge of the majestic Great Barrier Reef, Bedarra is the epitome of secluded indulgence.

With just 12 private villas, each discreetly tucked away within 45 hectares of lush tropical rainforest, privacy is paramount.

Since its inception in 1986, it has been the go-to destination for those seeking an unparalleled, all-inclusive escape from the public eye.

The resort, currently owned by Sam and Kerri-Ann Charlton of the Charlton Hotel Group, has a fascinating backstory.

Sam’s family connection to the island dates back to 1984, a childhood holiday that sparked a lifelong dream. After Cyclone Yasi wreaked havoc in 2011, Sam seized the opportunity to fulfil his prophecy, rebuilding and reopening the resort in 2013.

Now, after 12 years, it’s time for the Charltons to pass the keys to this celebrity haven.

For a starting price of $2050 per night, guests at Bedarra are treated to an all-inclusive experience that leaves no stone unturned.

Think gourmet meals, an extensive selection of premium alcohol (yes, champagne and cocktails are included), and a smorgasbord of island activities – from sea kayaks and stand-up paddleboards to snorkelling and fishing.

All this, set against a backdrop of breathtaking views across the Family Group of Islands and the Coral Sea.

Tom Gibson of CBRE Hotels Asia Pacific, who is managing this blockbuster sale, isn’t shy about its appeal.

“Bedarra Island is a pioneer in the luxury lodge sector and affords new ownership with keys to what is regarded as one of the most profitable island resorts in the country. Its rich history, stunning natural landscape and consistent world-class hospitality makes this one of Australia’s most iconic destinations for luxury,” he declares.

But wait, there’s more. This generational opportunity includes not just the 45-hectare Bedarra Island Resort, but also an adjoining 35-hectare Hideaway parcel of land, currently owned by a private investor, with a $10 million-plus asking price.

This “blank canvas,” once owned by Australian Airlines, boasts north, west, and south-facing beaches, offering the potential to significantly expand the existing resort or create your own private, ultra-luxurious hideaway.

Crucially, Bedarra and the hideaway parcel represent the only freehold island resorts in Australia.

The two properties can be purchased together or separately, offering flexible options for a discerning buyer.

Wayne Bunz, also from CBRE Hotels Asia Pacific, summed it up perfectly:

“This is a truly generational opportunity to acquire the only freehold island resort in Australia, along with the adjoining Hideaway parcel that presents the opportunity to significantly enhance the scale of the existing resort, or to build your own private luxury hideaway.”

If you’ve ever dreamt of owning a piece of paradise frequented by the world’s most famous faces, this is your moment. Expressions of interest close on Friday, October 31.