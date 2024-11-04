Twelve Apostles eco-resort site listed for sale

The owners of a proposed eco-tourism resort near the Twelve Apostles have placed the 48ha Great Ocean Road property on the market.

Montarosa has listed the property at 79 Old Coach Rd, Princetown, with CBRE hotels agent Scott Callow handling the expressions of interest campaign.

Montarosa holds a planning permit for the eco-resort near the town that comprises an 18-room lodge, 20 cabins, a restaurant, boat shed and nature-based activities such as walking, cycling and kayaking.

Award-winning architects GHD Woodhead designed the eco-tourism development, including the 58-key eco-lodge, an eco-activity centre and three food and beverage outlets, seating more than 300 patrons.

Mr Callow said it’s hoped the resort would appeal to both day visitors and overnight guests travelling to the Twelve Apostles.

“We’ve already had a range of parties indicate they’d like to receive more information to look at it further,” Mr Callow said.

“Some of those people could are already established owners and developers in the hotel and hospitality market.”

He said the expressions of interest process was designed to get some feedback from what buyers might be prepared to pay for the prospective resort.

Construction of a new bridge providing two-lane access across the Gellibrand River near the property was recently completed as part of infrastructure upgrades supporting the development.

The project was funded under the Geelong City Deal.

Mr Callow said the project was “shovel ready” and would add to the existing attractions in the Otways, including treetop walks, zip lining and mountain bike riding.

“The Great Ocean Road and Twelve Apostles are Victoria’s most popular destinations for both domestic and international visitors alike,” he said.

“This development would be the first of its kind in the area, offering world-class tourist accommodation so visitors can extend their stay in the area,” he said.

“This eco-tourism development has been designed to minimise environmental impact and appeal to the eco-conscious traveller.

“The site is well-sheltered from the prevailing ocean winds allowing visitors to enjoy a range of activities including the Gellibrand River, wetlands, walking tracks and natural flora and fauna in any weather conditions.

“It’s also easy walking distance to the nearby beach and the Twelve Apostles via the Great Ocean Walk.”

The eco-resort, which has the backing of the state and federal governments, regional tourist organisations, local Corangamite Shire Council, and the catchment management authority had attracted protests on local environmental grounds.

Mr Callow said as well as support from state and federal government and Visit Victoria, the development would also benefit from the significant public and private investment expected as part of the $126 million Twelve Apostles Precinct Redevelopment Plan.

The listing comes after eco-tourism attraction the Otway Fly hit the market, offering buyers a chance to continue operations or explore new options at the scenic rainforest property.

Merlin Entertainments is offloading the 81ha freehold site best known for its 600m treetop walk suspended 25m above the forest floor.