Abandoned tropical island looking for glow up

Double Island off the coast of Palm Cove has been put on the market after the state government seized control. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/buy

A rundown island resort off the coast of Queensland is up for grabs after the former owner left it in ruins.

Positioned on the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Palm Cove, Double Island was once a luxury getaway for wealthy holidaymakers and celebrities.

But after years of neglect, the Queensland state government has resumed control and put it on the market, seeking expressions of interest to restore the island to its former glory.

Previously held by Hong Kong-based billionaire Benny Wu since 2013 under a tourism lease, it was reclaimed by the government last year after Mr Wu was stripped of the lease for breaching conditions.

The tourism lease required Mr Wu to operate the island as a resort, but the facilities were instead left in a state of neglect for almost a decade.

After concerns were raised over the state of the island, Mr Wu was given three years to comply with the directions to fix it up, but faced challenges with access and labour.

The government seized control in June last year and has erected safety fencing and installed security cameras to deter trespassers.

The island was converted to state-owned freehold land in February to allow the government to negotiate commercial leases, and CBRE has been appointed as marketing agent to help find a new operator.

CBRE Hotels national director Wayne Bunz said the new tenant would be selected by the government based on their vision for the island and the contribution of any development to the Queensland tourism industry, as well employment, services and access for both tourists and locals.

“The tenant will be required to remediate the island, remove the old infrastructure that’s there and preserve the natural attributes of the island, along with potential capex to invest in new infrastructure and a new tourism offering,” he said.

“There’s really nothing that will be salvageable from the existing facilities that were unfortunately left to ruin by the previous stakeholder.”

“Any contribution to Indigenous culture, potential day trips and sightseeing activities, luxury boutique accommodation, ecotourism or even glamping will all be considered on the merit of the successful tenderer.”

Queensland minister for natural resources and mines Dale Last said reviving the island as a tourism destination would create hundreds of jobs.

“This is a unique opportunity for a tourism operator who has the vision to transform Double Island into a world class destination once again,” he said.

“Iconic destinations like Double Island should be vibrant tourism hot spots that support quality jobs for locals.”

“We need the right operator with a bold and forward-looking vision to ensure this gem in the far north’s tourism crown lives up to its full potential.”

The 16.2 hectare island is within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park and is located approximately five minutes from Palm Cove and 30 minutes from Cairns.

Originally developed by a group of families in the 1980s, the island was later sold to billionaires Janet and Robert Holmes à Court. It changed hands numerous times before Mr Wu acquired the lease for $5.68 million.

Computershare founder and billionaire Chris Morris, who runs resorts on nearby Pelorus and Orpheus Islands in addition to multiple hotels and pubs, has previously declared his interest in adding Double Island to his portfolio.

The expressions of interest campaign closes on May 9.