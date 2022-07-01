Buy
New South Wales
News
Step back in time: The lure of heritage office space
News
Balmain commercial site with triple street frontages up for grabs
Sprawling across more than 2,350 sqm, the Inner West property is one of the largest land holdings to be offered to market in recent years.
News
One of Australia’s best shopping centres, St Ives Shopping Village, has $500m price tag
The highly profitable St Ives Shopping Village – one of the nation’s best performing – is for sale for the first time in 36 years.
News
World class water-ski tourist park for sale in NSW
A sprawling 49 ha landholding in NSW, which is home to a world-class water ski park and tourist accommodation, is up for sale via an international expressions of interest campaign.
News
Revered Sydney pub The Oaks Hotel in Neutral Bay for sale for $175m
One of Sydney’s most revered drinking holes, The Oaks Hotel in Neutral Bay is up for sale for the first time in 50 years and is expected to spark a bidding war between pub barons.
News
Sydney icon Bill & Toni’s Cafe and Restaurant building up for sale
A slice of Sydney history is on offer with the Darlinghurst home of Bill & Toni’s Cafe and Restaurant coming on to the market.
News
Newcastle project receives green-light for luxury apartments
Newcastle’s West End precinct is set to be transformed into a new complex with a mix of new residences, retail and disability accommodation.
News
LaSalle purchase in Macquarie Park proves its faith in office market
US property house LaSalle Investment Management is showing its confidence in the recovery of office markets with a $111.45m purchase in northern Sydney’s Macquarie Park.
News
Entire Sydney apartment block with postcard views expected to fetch $45 million
An apartment block with sweeping views of Sydney Harbour has hit the market with price expectations of $45 million – around $1 million per unit.
News
Covid trends set to drive interest in ‘Morrissey warehouse’
A luxe mixed-use warehouse in Sydney’s vibey Rosebery – owned by talent managers Mark and Lizzi Morrissey and on the market with a $3 million price tag – will appeal to creatives looking for a readymade work-from-home set-up or a more mainstream business after a space cool enough to lure employees back to the office.
