Blank canvas opportunity next door to famous suspension bridge

With an iconic Southern Highlands bridge at its lawns and an idle blank canvas commercial space, the possibilities to breathe new life into Hampden Bridge Estate are endless.

Set on a 0.81ha landholding, 2038 Moss Vale Road, Kangaroo Valley is for sale via an expression of interest campaign with a price guide of $2.5 million.

The property includes a large building, commercial kitchen facilities, seating capacity for up to 200 patrons inside and outside, as well as development approval for a new building and extension, allowing for a cheese making/cellar door venture.

“It’s right at the Hampden Bridge, which is the oldest wooden suspension bridge in the country, it’s very iconic, it’s a beautiful bridge,” sales agent Frank Barker from Raine and Horne Southern Highlands told realcommercial.com.au.

“Everyone stops and takes a photo of that bridge. It was built around the turn of the last century.”

First opened to the public in 1898, the heritage-listed bridge is the second major suspension bridge in NSW, and is also the only surviving timber decked vehicular suspension bridge constructed from the era.

Sitting over the Kangaroo River, the bridge has become both an iconic tourist attraction and a gathering place for locals, with a popular swimming hole directly underneath.

Its statement of significance notes it is of historic significance because it facilitated the agricultural prominence of the Kangaroo Valley area in the first decades of the 20th century. This year, the state government reduced its load limit from 42.5 tonnes to 23 tonnes to protect the structural integrity of the bridge, with a temporary bridge set to be constructed next to it for heavier vehicles.

In the 15 years the property’s vendors have owned the investment, the premises has been used for a variety of pursuits including a café, a Thai restaurant, a cooking lesson business, with some weddings also taking place at the venue.

Mr Barker said the sprawling site was the first commercial site visitors see when they visit Kangaroo Valley from the northern direction, from Bowral and the Southern Highlands.

His big vision for the landholding included adding a donut van, establishing a microbrewery and distillery, and wood fire pizza offering.

“And then you could have a visitor centre as well for tourists because that’s your first place you come to,” he said.

“You could really end up having about six to 10 business there and a kid’s play area.”

Positioned on a main road with prime exposure to passing traffic, the property which is next to the Kangaroo River, could also be transformed into an art gallery or wedding venue.

Other highlights include lush lawns and grounds, wrap around verandas, a storeroom and separate toilets, ample parking, and an on premise restaurant license with additional Primary Service Authorisation that allows for consumption of alcohol without food.

Mr Barker said Kangaroo Valley was one of the most sacred valleys and country areas which had not been developed by subdivisions.

“You can drive from the Hampden Bridge Estate to Sydney Airport in less than one hour and 45 minutes,” he said.

“It’s not far away. It’s a little bit like it’s a microcosm of going up to Hahndorf in the hills of Adelaide,” he said.