Double Bay’s $150m listing a ‘gamechanger’

The listing of a Double Bay property for $150m is being described as a “game-changer”.

The 2,757 sqm site at 41 William St is the largest single apartment block ever offered for sale, an amalgamation of 61 individual lots.

Zoned R3 Medium Density residential, it’s being offered via Matt Pontey and Miron Solomons of Cushman & Wakefield, with strategic adviser Theo Triant of Ireon, who have a $150m guide.

“It’s a gamechanger,” says Pontey.

“It’s a generational opportunity and we expect interest from institutional developers, offshore capital and high-net-worth syndicates looking to secure a foothold in one of Sydney’s most prestigious postcodes.”

Since the introduction of the State Government’s Low and Mid-Rise housing policy (LMR) to encourage apartment development close to amenities, there’ve been a range of big sales of amalgamated housing sites, including a $150m sale in Rose Bay last month.

There have been plenty of development sites listed in Rose Bay, including one last week for $50m and another for $165m. There’s one for $60m in Mosman.

But the agents selling the Double Bay site are promoting the benefits of its northerly aspect and panoramic harbour views and its proximity to the village.

“The buyer profile will be sophisticated and strategic; those who understand the rarity of scale in this location,” Pontey said.

He added that Double Bay has undergone a decade-long transformation, evolving into a lifestyle precinct defined by luxury retail, fine dining, and village charm.

The site’s position at the end of Transvaal Avenue offers dual street access and immediate proximity to the suburb’s best outiques and restaurants.

Double Bay Wharf, Edgecliff Station, and major bus routes are all within walking distance.

Solomons described the site as “unbeatable”.

“This is the ultimate super lot, the highlight site of the year,” he sad.

“It’s the ultimate piece in Double Bay’s evolution, and its development potential is

immense.”

