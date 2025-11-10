Flamboyant buyers agent Jack Henderson’s big $7.35m buy

Jack Henderson, the flamboyant founder of the buyers’ agency Henderson Advocacy, has purchased office premises in Paddington for $7.35m.

The McLaughlan Place warehouse was bought from the celebrity tailor Patrick Johnson, who recently paid $12.3m to secure nearby bigger 750sq m Gosbell St premises from investment management pioneer Laurence Freedman and his wife Kathy.

Johnson has also just put his luxury Eastern Suburbs home on the market.

Henderson, who is rarely described as sartorial, bought Johnson’s redundant 284sq m retail warehouse site, complete with approval for a 522sq m layout across three levels. Henderson Advocacy will relocate from Glenmore Rd.

“The only reason I have millions of dollars worth of equity to buy these kind of assets is because I’ve spent 10 years building a really solid residential portfolio,” Henderson told his social media followers.

He puts his portfolio at $50m plus.

Henderson rents his city home “because it gives me flexibility”.

The origins of his rentvesting strategy was meeting veteran buyers agent Chris Gray at 17.

Earlier this year, Henderson advised Aussies to ‘start acting their wage’ after he bought himself a new McLaren super car.

He reposted a photo of himself shirtless standing next to a luxury McLaren car worth more than $400,000, relating his latest purchase to how some aspiring homebuyers wanted to buy property in areas they couldn’t afford.

Henderson said if he was earning $80,000 a year, he wouldn’t drive a McLaren.

“You buy a car that fits your budget,” he said.

“But for some reason, when it comes to property, people think differently. They feel entitled to live in a $2m suburb on an $80,000 salary.”

Growing up in Wilberforce, nearly 70km northwest of Sydney, the property pundit said a couple could still buy a house for $800,000 if they were earning average incomes.

“Your repayments might take 30-50 per cent of your income, which is completely normal,” he said.

“But what do most people say? ‘I don’t want to live there. It’s too far from the city.’

“That’s the real problem. It’s not that property is unaffordable. Its that people don’t want to start where they can afford.

He added that to level up from a Toyota Camry to a McLaren, you had to get into the property market, build equity and step up.

“If you sit on the sidelines waiting for the market to crash, you’ll be walking forever.”

Henderson followed the post a day later with another that told people to “act your wage”.

“If you can’t afford it, don’t buy it,” Henderson said.

“But it seems most parents don’t teach this, and Australian culture doesn’t understand this.”

+ Additional reporting: James MacSmith