‘One of the world’s largest’: Wollongong set for major transformation

The NSW Government has finalised the rezoning of “one of the world’s largest” land transformation projects today, with plans set to reshape a Wollongong site the size of Sydney’s CBD.

The Port Kembla Land Transformation Precinct will see the lot of the Port Kembla Steelworks – Australia’s largest steelmaking facility – rezoned to allow for the development of what the state government calls a “future focused hub”.

Plans are for the newly zoned precinct to attract new industries across advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, sustainability-focused technology, education, creative sectors, data and logistics.

According to the NSW Government, the new precinct will help to support up to 20,000 jobs in The Illawarra.

This is on top of the more than 10,000 jobs currently supported by the area’s steelworks, which are run by Australian steel producer BlueScope.

According to the NSW Government, the ongoing operations of the steelworks and the port will continue uninterrupted as the precinct undergoes development.

Developments will come in stages over the next 20 to 30 years.

Minister for planning and public spaces Paul Scully emphasised the enormity of the project.

“This is both one of the world’s largest land transformations and the biggest change to Illawarra’s industrial landscape since steelmaking commenced nearly 100 years ago,” he said.

“This project will deliver major opportunities for not only Wollongong but the entire state and it’s clear the community recognise the importance as their strong community support has helped it move through the planning system in just 7 months.”

BlueScope head of property development Michael Yiend said the rezoning was a “game-changer” for the Illawarra.

“We were overwhelmed to have received over 200 supportive submissions for the project while on public exhibition, with only four opposing,” he said.

“It is rare to have this level of alignment and support across industry, government, business and the community.”

