Mortgagee sale launches for vast Western Sydney site

A mortgagee in possession sale has launched for a 31.09‑acre (125,800 sqm) dual‑frontage site at 1383–1411 Elizabeth Drive in Kemps Creek.

Positioned within the Western Sydney Aerotropolis, the landholding is offered via Expressions of Interest through Bradfield International Real Estate as Western Sydney Airport is set to open next year.

The parcel affords opportunity for land bankers, institutions and long-term investors seeking exposure to one of the countries most transformative infrastructure and employment precincts.

Enabled for a broad spectrum of future uses, including industrial, bulky goods, retail, logistics, storage and employment-led activities the property comprises a mix of existing zones including RU4 Primary Production, ENZ Environmental & Recreation and SP2 Infrastructure (Classified Road).

The property also benefits from its expansive single frontage to Elizabeth Drive and a rare double frontage to the M12 Motorway.

Sitting in direct alignment with the future enterprise (ENT) zoning indicated in the Western Sydney Aerotropolis Finalisation Report (March 2022) it is 4.2km from the Western Sydney International Airport.

The site is set to benefit from unprecedented government investment across the Aerotropolis including the $1 billion+ Elizabeth Drive upgrade, the new M12 Motorway, Devonshire Link Road, planned metro stations across the Aerotropolis and major arterial connections including The Northern Road and upgrades to the M7 Motorway.

“This is one of the most strategically positioned landholdings currently available in the Aerotropolis,” said Barfield International Real Estate co-founder and director Thomas Mosca.

“With dual frontage to two of Western Sydney’s most critical infrastructure routes, the site offers exceptional long-term value and aligns directly with the future Enterprise planning vision.

“Large holdings of this scale and exposure are increasingly rare, and inquiry is already strong from groups seeking to secure a high-conviction land-banking opportunity.”

Bradfield International Real Estate co-founder and director Nick Estephen said the combination of scale, zoning trajectory, and immediate proximity to the Western Sydney Airport puts this property in a unique category.

“As infrastructure continues to accelerate across the Aerotropolis, strategically located land parcels such as 1383–1411 Elizabeth Drive are positioned to benefit from material uplift over the coming decade,” he said.

“This is a generational opportunity within one of Australia’s most important growth precincts.”

The property is being offered via an Expression of Interest campaign closing January 31 2026 at 2pm, unless sold prior.

