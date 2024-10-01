Find property
Waltzing Matilda: Eco-conscious Banjos Bushland Retreat for sale
News
Rolling Stones-linked belly dancing studio hits the market
A prominent Adelaide dance studio, which has served as a rehearsal space to internationally renowned musicians, actors and politicians, could help you get moves like Jagger.
News
Waverley Park for sale for $20m as Hawthorn Football Club moves out
The long-time home of the Hawthorn Football Club is up for sale, offering a buyer a chance to snag a piece of footy history with a booming gym and fitness centre. So who will buy it?
News
We don’t need no education: Five former schools transformed into thriving businesses
The redevelopment and reuse of old buildings that have outlived their original intention has been a popular trend since the 1970s. From a commercial perspective, former schools remain one of the most sought-after dwellings for …
News
Melbourne: The owners of city’s famous theatres include a Gold Logie winner and mega church
From Kylie Minogue to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Melbourne’s theatres have hosted a parade of stars and smash-hits. We lift the curtain on the venues’ owners and operators.
News
End of an era: Family resort on the Hawkesbury River for sale
A ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to snap up a landmark tourist destination, with future development approvals in place for holiday apartments and a tavern, has been listed for sale in one of NSW’s most scenic regions. After …
