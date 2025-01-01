Melbourne: The owners of city’s famous theatres include a Gold Logie winner and mega church

A family-owned entertainment empire, Gold Logie winner and global mega church are among the identities behind Melbourne’s most famous theatres.

The city is home to several major performance venues including five operated and managed by the Marriner Group, the Princess Theatre, Regent Theatre, Comedy Theatre, Forum Melbourne and Plaza Ballroom.

Nowadays, the Marriner Group is owned by brother and sister team Kayely Marriner and Jason Marriner.

RELATED: Who owns Melbourne: Celebrities, rich lister families, foreign nations among

St Kilda: Alex Theatre and Conference Centre hits the market for $9m+

Presbyterian Church lists $3m landmark St Kilda church owned since Melbourne was founded

Their property developer father David Marriner purchased Spring St’s Princess Theatre for $2.5m in 1986.

After a $5m refurbishment, the theatre reopened three years later to stage the musical Les Miserables.

The original Princess Theatre was established in 1854 but was demolished and rebuilt in 1886.

Earlier in 2024, preservation works in the theatre’s auditorium by Conservation Studio Australia were nominated for an Australian Institute of Architecture Victorian award.

In recent years, one of the most well-known productions staged at the theatre was Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which ran until July 2023.

According to a Victorian government statement, the show broke Australian theatre records in its first year, attracting more than 325,000 audience members.

This made it the most successful play in the country’s history, after breaking a record previously held by the Melbourne Theatre Company’s The Curious Incident of The Dog in the Night-Time.

Marriner Theatre, as the business was known until a name change in 2010, also played an instrumental role in saving the circa-1929 Plaza Ballroom and circa-1962 Forum from demolition.

Public records show the Forum Melbourne, at 154 Flinders St, sold for $6m in 2011.

In September 2024, then-Melbourne Lord Mayor candidate Nick Reece announced a proposal to sell the City of Melbourne’s 51 per cent share in Collins St’s Regent Theatre – believed to be worth about $40m to $50m – and use the proceeds to boost the city’s arts scene.

However, following his re-election, Cr Reece’s plans to offload the council’s Regent share hit a snag when several other councillors voted against the idea.

The Victorian government owns the other 49 per cent of the Regent, which opened in 1929.

Another of Melbourne’s historic theatres, the 1886-built Her Majesty’s Theatre, is owned by a showbiz star with his own rather impressive credentials.

Former television and radio presenter Mike Walsh was known as the King of Australian Daytime TV, with his self-titled program The Mike Walsh Show airing for more than decade in the 1970s and 1980s.

The show won a massive 24 Logies and Walsh himself received a Gold Logie in 1980.

Also a successful theatrical producer in London, Walsh added Her Majesty’s to his portfolio of theatres in other Australian capital cities, in 1999.

He funded her Her Majesty’s restoration, for a sum believed to be in the order of $12m.

In 2016, Walsh was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the entertainment industry, and to the performing arts through support for young actors, theatre restoration and production.

About 1.5km away from Her Majesty’s in Exhibition St, the circa-1839 Athenaeum Theatre on Collins St is operated by A.T. Management Pty Ltd, which has three directors, Barry Janes, Greg Hocking and Glenn Elston.

A National Trust of Australia (Victoria) board director, Mr Janes previously ran a property management and maintenance business, served in senior retail management positions and as a fashion manufacturer’s marketing director.

Mr Hocking is a Melbourne Opera conductor and producer and Mr Elston is the Australian Shakespeare Company’s artistic director.

Further out of the city, the Palais Theatre in St Kilda is owned by Port Phillip Council and operated by entertainment company Live Nation Australia.

The Palais, built in 1927, mainly operated as a cinema until the 1950s.

It has hosted acts such as the Rolling Stones, Tom Jones, Bob Dylan, The Australian Ballet, Joan Sutherland, John Farnham, Tim Minchin, Florence & The Machine, Sting and Kylie Minogue.

In 2020, Christian mega church Hillsong made headlines when it splashed about $23m to buy Festival Hall in Dudley St, West Melbourne.

After opening its doors in 1913, Festival Hall initially served as a roller skating, boxing and wrestling venue. It later became a live music venue.

Artists including The Beatles, Johnny Cash, Frank Sinatra, Liberace, Shirley Bassey. Rage Against The Machine, A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Lorde and Lily Allen have all played at the hall, which is operated by Live Nation Australia.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Brunswick East: Hospitality and live music biz The Beast sells in less than a month

Victorian Architecture Awards 2024: Princess Theatre, NGV exhibit, Preston station lauded

Yarraville: Townhouse renovation on former Lyric Theatre site sells under the hammer