Rolling Stones-linked belly dancing studio hits the market

A prominent Adelaide dance studio, which has served as a rehearsal and function space to internationally renowned musicians, actors and politicians, has been listed for sale for the first time in decades.

Belly dancer to the stars Nayima Hassan is selling her Egyptian-inspired studio at 238-240 Franklin St, Adelaide, which has served as the home of Belly Dance Academy for the past 30 years.

The former church, originally established in 1848, has hosted the likes of Mick Jagger, Cate Blanchett, Julia Gillard and Anne Wills, along with over 400,000 students who have attended classes at the Egyptian-inspired studio since 1995.

“Over the years, I’ve had really exciting people grace this space. From Mick Jagger, when he came here on his last visit to Adelaide. He rehearsed here, so I not only got to meet him but perform for him as well…at his after concert party at the Intercontinental,” Ms Hassan said.

“I’ve also had Cate Blanchett rehearse and practice here for upcoming movies and I’ve also had Julia Gillard and Anne Wills with their very colourful social group use this space for lunch.

“So this space has got some wonderful creative, artistic and political stories to tell.”

Ms Hassan, who has performed in front of the likes of Prince Edward and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, said the time had come to explore the next chapter of her life, starting with a trip to Egypt.

It’s what has prompted the sale of the 177-year-old church, which has been listed without a price guide.

Set on a 312sqm corner allotment, the property includes a three-bedroom residence at the front, a ground floor studio, a second upstairs rehearsal space, classic architectural details, and off-street parking for three vehicles.

“It’s been a performance space, teaching space, a home…and I was actually renting the space for a few short years before I purchased the building because I fell in love with it,” Ms Hassan said.

“I’m now selling for wonderful new life opportunities ahead of me that just need a little bit more space and time to really be experienced fully.

“I’ll still be very busy with my performances…which are off site but in terms of what I’ll do with the academy, I’m yet to fully decide…but before I make that decision, I’d certainly love to take a much overdue holiday to Egypt.”

Selling agent Jordan Begley of Toop and Toop said the property came without heritage restrictions, meaning it could be developed – or even knocked down.

“We’re having some really good interest in it, from (buyers looking to purchase it for) personal use, to potentially business use and developers as well,” he said.

“The location definitely lends itself to be more of a commercial or community space but it also does lend itself to be a warehouse conversion-type city pad, which is not necessarily that common in Adelaide.

“It’s a very unique property…and with no state heritage (overlay) you can do what you want with it.”