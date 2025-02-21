Waverley Park for sale for $20m as Hawthorn Football Club moves out

A footy fan’s dream has hit the market as the Waverley Park home of the Hawthorn Football Club gives sporting fans the chance to buy the closest thing to their own historic footy field.

But it’ll take someone with a deep forward pocket to buy the Hawks’ former training and administrative hub within the historic Sir Kenneth Luke Stand, which looks out over the famous oval that has hosted AFL and VFL Grand Finals, with anyone interested expected to be on the mark at $20m.

The eye-watering price doesn’t include the famous oval, which hosted 732 AFL and VFL games, including the 1991 AFL Grand Final as well as the 2000 VFA/VFL premiership match—the last official game played there. It also hosted a KISS concert in the 1980s.

City of Monash Councillor Nicky Luo has previously confirmed the oval is part of the Victorian Government’s master planning for the Waverley Park Estate, and expected to remain as an oval once the Hawks move on to their new Dingley home later this year.

But agents working on the sale have flagged the high-performance training centre and a Goodlife Gym that helped drive the Hawks’ AFL side to multiple flag wins, as well as the club’s administrative hub, could draw buyers intent on transforming the site.

Former Hawthorn star Liam Shiels, who played 255 games including three premierships for the club between 2009 and 2022, said being a local boy he had loved working on his fitness and preparing for matches at the iconic ground.

“It was a great spot to train,” Shiels said.

Hawthorn Chief Operating Officer Jacob Attwood said the site would always hold a special place in the club’s heart.

“Waverley Park has been a great home for our football club and has served the club very well,” Attwood said.

“As the club prepares for our imminent relocation to our new facility at Dingley, it is the right time to explore what the future for the current training and administration facility looks like.”

For Hawthorn superfan and former Waverley Park resident Ben Spencer, the Hawks’ departure marks the end of an era.

“Originally, we bought in Waverley Park when we were looking for our first home, and for me, moving from Brisbane, it was time to adopt a Victorian footy team,” Mr Spencer said.

“The Hawks felt like the right choice, and we loved the community feel around Waverley Park. You’d see the players training, you could sit at the café, have a coffee, and watch them prepare for the season—it gave the area so much character.”

Even though he no longer lives there, Mr Spencer said Hawthorn’s exit was a loss for the neighbourhood.

“I feel like it’s a real loss for the area. The whole neighbourhood had such a great family-friendly atmosphere, and Hawthorn was a big part of that. It just won’t be the same without the team and the connection they brought to the community,” he said.

“I get why they’re moving, but it’s still a shame for Waverley Park.”

While some entertainment operators, including Strike Bowling and Holey Moley, could transform the space, Mr Spencer hopes the site’s rich football heritage is retained.

“I think the history still has to remain. Strike Bowling or Holey Moley just wouldn’t feel right—it’s got to be something that respects what the club meant to the area,” he said.

“They’re taking away something that has been so important to the local community—it deserves more thought than just turning it into another entertainment precinct.”

Although Monash City Council won’t be maintaining the oval, it will be the responsibility of the new owners to decide what happens to it.

“The oval is such a valuable space, and I’d love to see it kept for the community,” Mr Spencer said.

“It’s an MCG-sized oval, so it would be a real waste to lose it. Whether it’s families kicking the footy, flying kites, or just enjoying some open space, it should be looked after. I just hope they don’t do anything drastic with it—it should still be part of Waverley Park’s identity.”

Colliers Victorian state chief executive Rob Joyes isn’t ruling out the prospect of the site being reborn as something completely different, with Melbourne’s booming demand for indoor sports and leisure attractions making it an appealing proposition for potential buyers.

“There’s no single target market for Waverley Park—it’s a highly flexible asset,” Mr Joyes said.

“We expect interest from sporting clubs, education providers, wellness operators, and entertainment businesses.”

He noted that operators like Strike Bowling and Holey Moley had shown how successful experience-driven venues could be and that Waverley Park’s existing infrastructure made it an ideal site for high-energy entertainment.

“There is significant demand for elite training facilities like what Hawthorn has created here,” he said.

“This is a ready-made facility, and that’s a rare find.”

The site has easy access to Wellington Road and the Monash Freeway, with proposed Rowville Rail and the Suburban Rail Loop potentially further boosting its long-term value the Collers Victorian state chief executive Rob Joyes said if those projects come to fruition, it will certainly add to the site’s value.

“For now, the asset stands on strong fundamentals—great connectivity, a high-profile location, and versatile infrastructure,” Mr Joyes said.

“There will certainly be buyers with an emotional attachment—maybe they attended matches here or have a history with the club.

“But sentiment alone won’t drive a $20m purchase—buyers will need a clear vision for long-term value.”

For Hawthorn fans like Ben Spencer, Waverley Park will always be a special place.

“It was more than just a training ground—it was part of the community,” he said.

“I just hope whatever comes next keeps that spirit alive.”

Expression of interest close April 3.

