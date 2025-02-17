We don’t need no education: Five former schools transformed into thriving businesses

The redevelopment and reuse of old buildings that have outlived their original intention has been a popular trend since the 1970s.

From a commercial perspective, former schools remain one of the most sought-after dwellings for this practice. But what is the main difference a between minor renovation and adaptive reuse?

Kelly Wellington, partner at architecture and design practice, Gray Puksand, said it all boils down to repurposing.

“Adaptive reuse is where you’ve got an existing building that has outlived its current or intended use,” she said.

“Rather than just trying to pull down buildings, we can convert them. Quite often they have attributes like old timber floors that newer buildings perhaps don’t have, and we can convert them into amazing spaces.”

From a once famous Sydney arts school, to a heritage schoolhouse turned hip Melbourne café (and a school bus conversion thrown in for good measure), here are five prime examples of adaptive reuse.

Grand school of arts transformed into a bustling city bar

Not many city pubs can boast a venue as stunning as Sydney’s Arthouse Hotel, which for over 150 years was a place of learning and education.

The heritage-listed sandstone building dates back to 1837, when it served as the library, hall and teaching rooms for the Sydney Mechanics’ School of Arts.

Interestingly the school had nothing to do with teaching vehicle maintenance. Rather, during the 19th Century, a ‘mechanic’ referred to any working man or member of the working class, and the school offered the ‘common man’ lectures and lessons on such diverse topics as how to buy a good horse.

In the 1970s the building was briefly owned by Alan Bond until it became the Arthouse Hotel in the early 90s – a glamorous ‘after-work drinks’ watering hole for professionals and sometimes music venue.

The venue may have swapped books for beverages, but the building still retains many of its majestic internal features from days of yore.

Former schoolhouse now boutique café

Melbourne students of the mid 1800s would’ve probably laughed at the thought that one day their school would become a hip café for the latte-sipping crowd.

Yet today, the original schoolhouse of Saint Andrew’s Church – a stunning brick building in dating back to 1843 – is now home to MAZI Brighton; a popular brunch spot in the city’s south east.

The café makes excellent use of the huge vaulted indoor space; a sleek minimalist aesthetic alongside charming period features.

It also boasts a huge courtyard for outdoor eating with a kids’ playground.

In a nod to its scholastic history, the business was originally named Brighton Schoolhouse, but renamed MAZI Brighton when new ownership took over.

Fine dining in a converted school bus

What do you get when upmarket Italian cuisine meets old school vibes? The answer is Da Biuso – a fine dining restaurant operating out of a converted 12.5-metre Iveco school bus.

An idea sparked from dodging COVID lockdowns, the unique restaurant launched in 2023 and is the brainchild of Brisbane restaurateurs, the Biuso family.

Food truck outfitter Van Demons Vans have transformed the bus into a beautiful dark green and gold coach.

Inside, rows of dusty old bus seats have been replaced in favour of what resembles the first-class carriage of a European train from the early 20th century; elegant patterned carpet, cream-coloured upholstered chairs with white tablecloth tables and gorgeous wood detailing.

The mobile restaurant spends time in locations around Brisbane and the Gold Coast, which has included Eagle Farm racecourse.

“To do something like this and be the first in Australia to have a full restaurant inside a bus has been challenging but worthwhile,” co-owner Sarah Biuso told the ABC shortly after the restaurant’s launch in 2023.

“I wasn’t immediately aware of the impact we’ve had, but we’re happy with what we’ve been able to do and the possibilities are endless for us. Being in a bus makes this venture a working holiday.”

A thriving bike park business in an old Tassie school

In 2018, the small Tasmanian township of Maydena was put on the map when the Maydena Bike Park opened; a labyrinth of vertical bike tracks located on Abbotts Peak.

While most of the action happens on the mountain (the park is hosting the 2024 edition of the renowned Red Bull Hardline event this month), all of the business operations are run in the old Maydena Primary School.

The converted ex-school building, situated on the Main Street of Maydena is now home to the company’s guest services, food and beverage offerings, bike shop, bike hire, tour bookings and uplift pick up and retail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maydena Bike Park (@maydenabikepark)

When the park first opened 7 years ago, it sparked a local property frenzy.

At the time, Derwent Valley Real Estate New Norfolk sales manager and director Faye Windsor told realestate.com.au it was great to see the town “coming to life again”.

“It’s been very depressed for quite a few years since the forestry and the timber industry moved out, so it’s just great to see that it’s coming back alive,” Ms Windsor said.

Historic school turned bed & breakfast

Lauder School Bed & Breakfast, situated in the charming New Zealand village of Lauder, is a local business that has made wonderful use of the former Lauder Railway School.

The school officially opened way back in 1906, with 17 children on the roll and grew to 27 by the end of the first year.

The original building was later updated and altered to provide modern windows, a toilet block to provide indoor plumbing and a store room for teaching supplies.

As the decades rolled on, many children in the surrounding areas travelled great distances to attend the school, walking, biking or by carriage.

The Lauder Railway School closed in 1986 with a falling roll of only 4 pupils.

The school buildings remained vacant for three years after the closure. In 1989, Neill and Noelene Officer bought the school to create a place where their extended family could enjoy holidays in Central Otago.

The couple then opened the Lauder School Bed & Breakfast in 1996.

In 2012, Bruce and Esmé Macdonald bought the business and have been running it ever since.