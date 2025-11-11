Sydney office undergoes wild transformation into prison bar with cocktails and jumpsuits

A wild new experience has hit Sydney shores where guests dress as prisoners and drink cocktails inside a jail cell.

The use for commercial property has no bounds if you have the vision for it, and it appears the appetite for the wild and wacky is ripe in Sydney.

A new experience has come to Sydney: a prison-themed bar and immersive experience called Alcotraz.

Inspired by iconic Hollywood Film and TV prison stories, when you enter you must keep your contraband hidden from the crooked wardens and serve your time with a covert supply of “quality cocktails.”

Guests are given orange jumpsuits, a backstory and identity and become immersed in the story.

MORE: Fast food sell off uncovers shock Aus plans

Perhaps the wildest transformation however is the space itself.

Before ‘Alcotraz’ landed in Sydney, the location of 12-16 Chippen St in Chippendale was advertised for lease in June as offices or creative spaces, and have undergone an unbelievable reimagining.

Images of the space when it was advertised for lease show exposed brick walls and concrete floor – a simple warehouse-style office.

Now, the property has had a total revamp and looks unrecognisable.

MORE: Fans mock new Big Brother home

Guests sit in what looks like real jail cells, with its own toilet, phones hanging on the wall to make calls home, as well as posters with warnings stuck to the walls.

There’s also security guards, janitors and other characters dressed in costume to fully immerse guests into the experience.

On social media, Australians seem keen to get around the unique experience.

“What?! That is the most unique concept I’ve seen in a very long time. How cool?” one user said.

“This looks like so much fun, the theme is quirky and cool too!” another person commented.

“Send me to prison – nooow!” another user said.

Tickets for the experience cost around $80 and include four cocktails, or a non-alcoholic cocktail option for $65. The experience is also available to Melbournians at 592 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne.

For those who have completed the prison experience, the positive reviews have begun flooding in.

“I don’t hide that I was sceptical a the beginning but it ended up a really amazing experience,” Rita G said.

“Amazing experience, the actors were incredible, and we had so much fun!,” Nicola M added.

MORE: ‘Feral’: Council’s $18m ‘stupid’ tax cash spend

Couple quit Aus for Bali, expose wild cost

‘Horrendous’ find: Council to buy 20 homes