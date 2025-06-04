Dams, mini golf, water park: Buy a whole camp in Far North Qld

Can’t afford a house? A camp as Aussie as a kangaroo on a trampoline has hit the market in Far North Queensland.

Camp Paterson in Mareeba has been listed for sale by expressions of interest, and sits on 11.19ha of freehold land with a host of activities designed for school camps or corporate bonding retreats.

Now, let’s talk accommodation.

We’re not talking about your average swag here but rather platform safari-style cabin tents and separate digs for the teachers and supervisors.

There is also a commercial kitchen for whipping up enough tucker to feed the grub to feed the ravenous ankle biters or a slap-up dinner for the more refined palettes of the corporate crowd.

But the real ripper is the activities.

With five dams on-site, there’s more water-based fun than you can shake a didgeridoo at! From an inflatable water park course to swimming, canoeing, fishing, and even raft building, there is no shortage of activities away from the social media screens.

Other activities could include orienteering, obstacle courses, damper making, survival shelter building, and mini golf.

It’s a fair dinkum playground where students can unleash their inner Crocodile Dundee and hone their skills.

For those with a bit of entrepreneurial spirit, this is a golden opportunity to keep the good times rolling with a proven and well-regarded business.

Listed with Colliers agent Stacey Quaid, expressions of interest close on July 8.

“Buyers have the unique opportunity to continue on operations as an educational and recreational school camp facility or use the substantial existing infrastructure to broaden the current business offerings,” the listing says.

