COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Historic
News
Tiwi Islands fishing lodge and historic WA townsite rack up views
News
Entire Victorian gold rush-style town with 40 buildings on the market
It might look like a scene straight out of a Ned Kelly, wild west or horror film, but this abandoned old village is just half an hour out of Bendigo — and it’s up for sale.
News
1876 Tasmanian bank sale could pave way for commercial venture
A very old Longford property has been sold in a totally modern way.
News
Live the dream at historic Battery Point hotel
As grand as it is beautiful — and brilliantly located — the chance to purchase a piece of Tasmania’s heritage only comes along so often.
News
Historic Hobart waterfront buildings tipped to draw international interest
Two multi-level properties on the Hobart waterfront have hit the market and are expected to draw international interest and score multimillion-dollar sales.
News
NSW Top 5: Own the old Balmain Tramway Substation
It might look a little plain from the outside, but step inside this the old Balmain Tramway Substation in Rozelle and you’ll know instantly why it’s seeing huge interest among commercial property investors. More than …
News
Hobart’s historic Islington Hotel a rare jewel in hotel market
Set discreetly behind high walls and a security gate, South Hobart’s Islington Hotel has offered guests with a penchant for art, architecture and fine food, a private urban sanctuary for 17 years.
News
Abandoned pub in Tasmanian ghost town has new owner
The concrete shell of the Royal Hotel in the ghost town of Linda on Tasmania’s West Coast has a new owner.
News
Sisters of Mercy sell historic Brisbane laundry to residential developer
Brisbane’s newest masterplanned inner city community will go ahead at the site of a historic convent after nuns agreed to hand it over to developers.
News
Geelong Post Office hotel plans to boost city’s businesses
Plans for a hotel and hospitality complex at the old Geelong post office will give confidence to businesses operating on Ryrie and Gheringhap streets and improve links with the Geelong Arts Centre, commercial property agents say.
