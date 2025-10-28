Watsons Bay Hotel’s $3m revamp revealed

A $3m transformation at Sydney’s harbourfront Watsons Bay Hotel has marked one of the most significant transformations in the venue’s 190-year history.

Guided by the vision of Laundy Hotels’ Danielle and Shane Richardson with Etic Design the top and mid decks are set to be unveiled on October 29, in time for the busiest season of the year.

“Every publican that you talk to, your key is to get through that winter period,” Ms Richardson said.

“We started in April and to be open mid-October was our ultimate aim.

“October through to April next year is key trading, we are busy every day of the week.”

Ms Richardson said summer trading is particularly important for venues by the water.

“Watsons Bay obviously is a big tourist destination, so the influx of tourists to have our offer ready was so important,” she said.

“When you come off the ferry at Watsons Bay you walk into our beautiful beer garden and all up on the left is what we call the Top Deck and the Mid Deck and it’s one of the primary locations within the hotel.

“Given the age of the hotel and the history over time it hasn’t been renovated in quite a long time so it was in need of a little love.”

Ms Richardson said they completely demolished the Top Deck that looks straight out over the harbour above the beer garden and rebuilt it into a multipurpose location with brand new bar and event room area.

“It’s a bar by day during the week for the locals and the tourists with this beautiful view back out to the city but it’s also a perfect location if you wanted to have a wedding for up to sort of 100 people where we can turn it into a beautiful event space,” she said.

“We’ve literally knocked it over, everything within that space is brand new.”

The Mid Deck has also been completely re-decked.

“It’s like the prime position within the hotel, you sit on that deck and we have a beautiful banquette seat that goes all the way along the edge of the beer garden side of the deck and then the front has got all of these surf board styled picnic tables,” Ms Richardson said.

“It is still very much in keeping with Watsons Bay local area what we are known for which is very beautiful coastal, vintage Watsons Bay branding, but it’s all brand new.

“Connected to that top deck, we’ve now cut through into what is the sunset room, it now has its own toilet access, previously it didn’t – for an events space that’s really important.

“We’ve restyled all of the sunset room, done the floors and put a new bar in that area as well.”

The transformation offers new space protected from the weather.

“To have that extra space now and it’s a bar area that still has the beautiful views but it is completely weather protected, if we do have rain through summer we now have a great space for people to still come and they are not out in the beer garden,” Ms Richardson said.

Once a month on its new Top Deck the venue will also be running Sydney’s first authentic waterfront beach club experience ‘Club Amalfi’ that will welcome guests to enjoy a curated menu of Mediterranean-inspired shared plates and European beach-club atmosphere.

Preparing for the influx of offerings over the warmer months as well as the future of hospitality across Sydney, Ms Richardson said it was important to innovate and offer an updated standard.

“Hospitality is incredibly dynamic and I do think hospitality in Sydney has really stepped it up too in the last 10 years,” she said.

“For us to continue to innovate, come up with the next option for people who come to Sydney to come and have a look at what we have to offer is key.

“It’s also what we are driven by, we are passionate about great food, great beverage, great cocktails and showcasing what we here in Sydney have … we do very much reinvest back into our venues and make sure that we are always delivering.”

A new summer menu inspired by Sydney’s coastal waters focuses on seafood as well as pub classics, led by head chef Damian Heads.

“It just has been such a big transformation in the last 10 years in pubs particularly, our food offering has just stepped up to the next level where we are competing with restaurants and that’s fantastic,” Ms Richardson said. “I think the expectation out of pubs is that they get a great food offer.

