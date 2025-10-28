One of Perth’s last surviving heritage stables set for auction

A slice of Perth’s history is up for grabs with one of the last few remaining heritage stables set to go under the hammer with a price guide of $1 million.

The heritage-listed standalone stable located at 21 Mayfair Street, West Perth, was built circa 1898-1900 and occupies a 198sqm freehold site, with 115sqm of floor space.

Set for auction on Thursday, December 4 with a price guide of circa $1 million, sales agent Ray White Commercial WA director Brett Wilkins said the listing was a true one-of-a-kind offering.

“The building’s character, heritage significance, and location on the CBD fringe combine to make it unlike anything else currently on the market,” he said.

The property is currently vacant and is ripe for adaptive reuse, offering potential for creative commercial, boutique hospitality, or premium office conversion – subject to heritage considerations.

“Buyers are increasingly looking for authenticity – spaces with soul. This property ticks that box in every way,” Ray White Commercial WA commercial services director Luke Pavlos said.

“There’s real scarcity value here,” he said. “You’d be hard-pressed to find another standalone character building of this scale, this close to the city, with this kind of provenance.”

The stables were built at the rear of a substantial Federation style dwelling, Malia House, which had street frontage onto Colin Street, according to its Heritage Council of WA assessment documentation.

It notes that at the time, West Perth was characterised by grand homes facing major streets with service buildings such as stables to the rear of the lots.

“These larger houses were designed to reflect and symbolise their owners’ eminent place in Western Australian society,” it stated.

“In the 1890s, farming, pastoral and mining wealth provided a prestige character to parts of the inner suburbs like southern East Perth and the high land of West Perth.”

Many buildings similar to 21 Mayfair Street have been demolished and its heritage listing is with the City of Perth.

Hallmarks of the building’s yesteryear include exposed brickwork, timber gables and barn-style doors.

Concept plans are in place for a modern cantilevered upper structure preserving the original façade.

Mr Wilkins said the owner – who has owned the building since 1996 – has decided to sell upon his retirement and has a strong interest in seeing the asset preserved and reimagined in a way that respected its historical fabric.

He said the possibilities for the future new owner were varied.

“It could be anything, given the other properties we have sold in West Perth in the last couple of years.

“It could be a medical suite, it could be a little consulting suite, it could be a bar, it could be a coffee shop,” he said.

The listing is situated within a prime fringe-CBD location that is walking distance of Perth CBD, Subiaco, and Northbridge.

It is also within easy reach of public transport, the City West train station, and also has 727 public car bays adjacent.