Australia’s ‘most haunted house’ Monte Cristo listed for sale

It’s been dubbed Australia’s most haunted house, and now Monte Cristo is seeking its next brave custodians.

The ghostly Victorian-era manor in the regional NSW town of Junee is said to be haunted by at least 10 ghosts – the souls of several residents to work and live at the property in its colourful 140 year history.

Thanks to the generations of other-worldly tales, the 2.47ha property just outside Wagga Wagga has become one of The Riverina’s most iconic estates operating successfully as a museum and tourist attraction with regular tours and overnight stays.

So legendary are the homestead’s hauntings, Monte Cristo has captured national and international attention through ghost tours and appearances on paranormal TV shows. Monte Cristo has featured in programs such as A Big Country (1977), the reality game show Scream Test (2000), Ghost Hunters International (2010), and My Ghost Story (2013). It was also the subject the mockumentary horror film Muirhouse (2012).

Built on a hill, the stately double-storey residence at 1 Homestead Lane has a commanding presence overlooking the town of Junee. Including several outbuildings, there are 18 bedrooms, five bathrooms, multiple kitchens, high ornate ceilings, original fireplaces, a ballroom, two reception halls, and an indoor pool.

Selling agent, Jason Barrett of Ray White Junee said the spooky property offers potential purchasers the opportunity to create a landmark private family compound, a boutique accommodation venture, tourism business, or heritage-focused restoration project (subject to approvals).

On the market for the first time in 63 years, Monte Cristo is offered on a “walk-in walk-out” basis, including antique furniture, a large doll collection, artworks and several lifetimes of paraphernalia.

“Everyone in town knows this house, it sort of put Junee on the map. I remember going on a ghost tour when I was younger, it’s an amazing place. It’s absolutely a pinnacle of my career to be representing the family with this one,” Mr Barrett said.

Despite being listed for just four days, he said interested parties had already made offers above $1.6 million, which would achieve a new Junee price record. The expressions of interest campaign closes on December 12.

“We’ve had people come and inspect who’ve done the tours themselves, obviously that aspect hasn’t scared them off!”

Mr Barrett added that locals were keen for the house to remain accessible for visitors to Junee, a town of less than 5000 permanent inhabitants.

“I’m looking forward to seeing who the new owner might by, and discovering what they do with the property. It would be fantastic to see it stay as something that benefits Junee, as far as bringing people into town.”

The estate’s supernatural stories stem from a sequence of tragic incidents that have become local lore. Before pioneer and farmer Christopher William Crawley could build a house for his wife Elizabeth, a local Wiradjuri woman, and their seven children, the family of nine lived modestly in a small brick cottage, which remains on the property today.

Their fortunes changed in 1878, when the Great Southern Railway Line was built nearby and Crawley scraped together enough money to buy a license and build the Railway Hotel opposite the soon-to-be-opened Junee Train Station.

Crawley became a wealthy man, but after his sudden death in 1910 from suspected blood poisoning Elizabeth locked herself inside for two decades, spending most of her time in the attic where she’d built a small chapel. She died at the house in 1933, aged 92.

The last of the Crawley clan left the family property in 1948. It was then ravaged by time and vandals. According to a 1976 article in the Australian Women’s Weekly, the house was in such disarray even the local Catholic Church refused to take it on.

However, in 1963 Reginald and Olive Ryan bought the derelict and “bat infested” home and restored Monte Cristo to its former glory, all while accumulating several shocking stories.

After moving in, the Ryans noticed strange events from day one. They said their cat and dog never wanted to enter the house, their chickens mysteriously died, as well as a pet parrot. At times lights that had been turned off would inexplicably turn on.

Crawley is said to have gotten two of his maids pregnant; one who died by falling from the balcony and her ghost apparently still haunts the veranda today, the second maid reportedly gave birth to an illegitimate son, Harold. As a young boy, Harold was hit by a coach and sustained head trauma leaving him disabled for life. After his mother’s death, Harold was committed to an asylum, but he continues to haunt Monte Cristo, making his presence known by the sound of chains.

Even the coach house has its paranormal tenants, including a young stable boy named Morris who died when the structure caught fire in suspicious circumstances.

Crawley’s infant granddaughter Ethel also died at the home in 1917 when her nursemaid dropped her on the stairs. The carer claimed an unseen force pushed her, and now more than a century later, guests report the sensation of being pushed or feeling ice-cold hands touching their palms.

The most recent ghost is believed to be Jack Simpson, a caretaker who was shot dead in 1960 on the front porch at Monte Cristo by a troubled young local who had seen Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho three times.

Reginald died in 2014 and Olive passed away late last year. Their children and grandchildren closed Monte Cristo to the public in January 2025 and are bidding farewell to the notorious estate.