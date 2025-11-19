Iconic cottage from long-running Aussie TV show set for auction

A commercial cottage used to film some of the most emotional scenes of one of Australia’s most popular television shows, A Country Practice, is heading to auction.

The iconic property in the NSW Hills District at 37 Coonara Avenue, West Pennant Hills has operated as a medical centre since 1997 and is set to go under the hammer on December 10.

The quaint cottage’s interior and exterior was used as a filming location for the long running Channel 7 television show, which ran from 1981 to 1993 and followed the lives of residents of the fictional town, Wandin Valley.

Sales agent Simon Russo from Hills Central First National Commercial said the freehold cottage’s association with the popular TV show has attracted strong interest since it hit the market.

“People are turning up inspecting it, and they’re saying, ‘Oh, I remember when this happened…’

“They’re reminiscing about what they remember was on telly.”

The building itself is set on a 1079sqm landholding and the premises includes 149sqm of floor space – 121sqm on the ground floor and 28sqm on the first.

“It’s a convenient property with parking right at the door,” Mr Russo said.

The cottage’s adaptable layout is suited to a range of uses including medical, allied health, professional, boutique retail, or residential-style uses.

It has Zoned E1: Local Centre zoning for medical, retail, wellness, hospitality, or professional service use.

The property includes landscaped rear and front courtyards, ample on-site parking and it is 800m to Cherrybrook Metro Station.

“I believe the successful purchaser will secure not only an iconic piece of Australian history, but also a well-positioned property with a functional internal layout, perfectly suited to another professional services business,” Mr Russo said.

In recent years, Mr Russo said the Hills district had undergone a dramatic transformation with the cottage located within an established, tightly held pocket in a high-growth location.

Just around the corner, Mirvac’s Highforest development is expected to bring more than 600 new residences to the area by 2027.