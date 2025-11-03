Iconic outback station with famed Dig Tree hits market for $80m+

A vast parcel of pastoral land that plays an important part in Australian explorer lore has come to market with price expectations in excess of $80 million.

Nappa Merrie Station is one of Queensland’s oldest and largest cattle grazing holdings – more than three times the size of the ACT – and is home to the famous Burke and Wills “Dig Tree”.

The significant heritage site marks the final chapter for explorers Robert O’Hara Burke and William John Wills. In 1860 and 1861, the two men were the first Europeans to cross Australia from south to north, but sadly perished near the infamous tree during their ill-fated expedition across the continent.

Today, the Royal Historical Society of Queensland remains trustee for the Dig Tree Reserve, which sits within the station’s boundaries and was added to the Queensland Heritage Register in 2003.

Measuring 727,700ha across three freehold titles, Nappa Merrie is a rare large-scale continuous holding located along Cooper Creek, straddling the border of Queensland and South Australia. It sits 260kms south east of Birdsville, or 1310kms west of Brisbane.

The traditional owners of the land are the Wongkumara people, who named the area ngappa (meaning water) and merri (meaning sand hill).

British explorers arrived in the region in the mid 1800s, led by Captain Charles Sturt. Local legend has it that Augustus Charles Gregory travelled through the area 1858, with Burke and Wills later setting up camp in the vicinity of Nappa Merrie.

In 1873, the pastoral station was established along Cooper Creek by colonist John Conrick and his companions, who were guided by Wongkumara man Jimmy Bostock.

Over generations, the landmark station has been owned by a long list of landowners and experienced devastating flooding, drought, and bushfires.

After leasing the land from Santos for several years, vendor Morella Agriculture purchased Nappa Merrie in 2016 for $16 million to expand its cattle operations.

David Coulton, owner of Morella, said the decision to sell the farm was a difficult one.

“Nappa Merrie is a very significant property with so much history and potential, and we would love to have spent more time at this amazing place,” he said.

“We’ve invested heavily in infrastructure and water security and built a strong on-site team. For us, it’s been the perfect place to grow or fatten large numbers of cattle and get them to feedlot or processing weights.”

Coulton added that the next custodians had the opportunity to further unlock the station’s agritourism potential, combining Nappa Merrie’s rich history with its strong agricultural base.

Known for its beef production, the grand grazing parcel has an estimated carrying capacity of 14,000 adult equivalents and has long been regarded as a premier station for breeding and backgrounding large herds.

During the Coultons’ ownership, Nappa Merrie has undergone a number of significant upgrades including the installation of 21 bores, 22 dams, and approximately 25 permanent or semi-permanent waterholes along Cooper Creek and the Wilson River.

Danny Thomas, senior director at property and advisory firm, LAWD described the listing as a career highlight.

“Nappa Merrie is not only an outstanding beef cattle breeding, growing and backgrounding operation – it’s also a unique part of Australian history,” he said.

“We expect interest from institutional investors and established pastoral families, but it will also appeal to high-net-worth individuals looking for something truly exceptional – a property with heritage, scale and character.”

Accommodation and operational infrastructure on the site are extensive, including a renovated historic homestead, a head stockman’s residence, stockmen’s quarters, guest quarters, multiple workers’ accommodations, recreation facilities, a communal kitchen and ablution block.

Operational facilities include eight main sets of livestock yards, machinery and vehicle sheds, a workshop, and a generator shed.

Nappa Merrie Station is being offered via an expressions of interest campaign, closing on December 18, at 12pm (AEDT).