Church
News
Second chance in 165 years to buy historic Hobart church
News
Shepparton op-shoppers to pray for Uniting Church auction action
Shepparton bargain hunters and vintage lovers will be hoping for a big result as the Uniting Church auctions two former churches amid expectations of a $1m payday this week.
News
Growing presence of churches in commercial property market
Commercial businesses are buying an increasing number of traditional church properties as church congregations choose to vacate in favour of less conventional buildings.
News
Historic waterfront prestige property up for grabs
What does the future hold for this gorgeous, historic building by the water in prestigious Sandy Bay?
News
Heritage church with ‘time capsule’ of relics listed for $1.2m
An historic 1800s church is on the market in central Hobart, complete with a landmark spire and ‘time capsule’ buried beneath the stone foundation.
News
Heritage-listed Blue Mountains convent primed for resurrection
A heritage-listed Katoomba landmark is on the market and the hope is that a new owner will bring the rundown property back to life.
News
Most viewed: A $50m estate, church and converted warehouse attract clicks
An eclectic mix of commercial properties drew interest last week, from a warehouse conversion in Melbourne’s inner-west to a billionaire’s refined estate and mansion in the Gold Coast hinterland with a $50 million price tag and a beautiful church in downtown Hobart.
News
Simply divine: Five beautiful churches ripe for commercial conversions
Converted churches have long been heralded as heavenly homes, but buyers are taking former places of worship to celestial heights, creatively repurposing them into commercial and community enterprises.
News
Marion Community of Christ church offering business or redevelopment opportunity
Old churches with the potential to be converted into heavenly homes are popular pieces of real estate. But what about one that could be converted into a business?
News
No divine inspiration needed as Sydney church site sells above reserve
A church site has sold for a record price to a temple group that outbid other religious organisations, developers and industrial occupiers vying for the western Sydney property.
