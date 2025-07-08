Two for one: A pair of landmark Victorian churches for sale

Two heritage-listed churches, with one dating back to the 1930s, are in need of new custodians.

The rare listing of two former Unity Church buildings on the one land title at 15 The Crossway, Strathmore, have hit the market as an Expressions of Interest campaign, with a price guide of $4 million to $4.4 million.

“Having the two dwellings on there, gives it lots of the impetus to obviously use it as a worship centre, perhaps quite a cleverly designed residence, or maybe it could be turned into a kindergarten, or some sort of functionality like that,” sales agent Bruce Warburton from Woodards Essendon said.

“This particular location is a single building location, so you can’t multi development it and it has got a heritage overlay on it as well.”

The Strathmore Presbyterian (Uniting) Church complex – part of the Moonee Valley City’s Heritage Listing – are noted for their reflection of a strong period of development in Strathmore and North Essendon in the late 1930s after the Magdala Estate was subdivided, and the development of Madel and Columban Avenues in the late 1920s, and The Crossway in 1930.

“The larger church (1962) demonstrates the population increase (principally in areas further north) in the post-war era,” the statement noted.

“Originally established as Upland Road Presbyterian, the site is an excellent example of the provision of community facilities to serve the growing population of the area.

“Originally designed as a community hall, the central building in the Upland Road frontage, this was closely followed by a kindergarten and primary school in the wing to the south.”

The churches are also noted for their shared architectural qualities, which include plain face brick with elegant brickwork detailing around doorways and windows, while a primitive Gothic Revival style hall demonstrates the “interwar period of stripped back historicism.”

Mr Warburton said the uniqueness of the offering had scope for a private residence with a pool at the back and further infrastructure in a highly regarded Strathmore location, with the train station in close proximity.

“We’ve had a mixed breed of parties showing interest…I’ve had a couple of architects down there for clients working out what they can do and how they can bring it to the fold as a residential property.

“We’ve had a couple of worship groups sort of look at it as well.

“But the main interest has been from a residential point of view, to occupy the properties as a residence.”

The Expression of Interest campaign closes July 31.