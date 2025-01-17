Why developers are competing for $1.3m Bendigo church

A North Bendigo church that has stood tall since 1901 is now preaching to a different kind of congregation — developers, investors and renovators.

The Arnold Street Uniting Church, complete with a red-brick facade, rose window, and soaring timber-lined ceilings, is up for sale for the first time in 123 years – with a price guide of $1.2m –$1.3m.

The large 2,440sq m site spread across two titles includes the historic church, a 1915 weatherboard hall, and a vacant allotment.

First National Tweed Sutherland Bendigo agent Andrew Pearce said the church is a golden opportunity in one of Bendigo’s highly sought after blue-chip locations.

“Whether you’re thinking about a church-to-residence conversion or need a substantial site for repurposing, this property offers endless possibilities.” Mr Pearce said.

“The land and layout allow for a lot of creative freedom.

“It’s just metres from schools, public transport, the post office, and some great pubs.”

Mr Pearce said the location, history, and flexibility of the site make it a unique commercial listing for the area – and has a heritage overlay.

“The original red-brick church has so much character, from its leadlight windows to the timber-lined ceilings,” he said.

“And that rose window is something you’d normally expect to see in Europe, not central Bendigo.

“The community hall and vacant land give you additional flexibility – for developers, renovators, or even organisations, the mix of historic charm and functionality is unmatched.”

The church, designed by celebrated architect and former Bendigo mayor William Beebe, was built in just six weeks for around £1,000.

It replaced a smaller wooden structure dating back to 1875 to meet the needs of a growing congregation that once boasted 250 members and a Sunday school of 160 students.

Uniting Church Vic/Tas spokesman Karin Kleynhans said the sale is part of a broader effort to adapt the church’s resources to modern needs.

“The congregation of the Arnold Street Uniting Church voted in 2014 to join the new Weeroona Uniting Church in a restructuring of property resources in Bendigo by the Uniting Church – the Arnold Street site has been vacant since then,” Ms Kleynhans said.

“Responding to change was the reason the Arnold Street Church building was built in 1901, replacing a smaller wooden structure from 1875.

“It is the same reason the building is being sold, and land repurposed.”

“The foundation stone was laid in 1901 by then-future Bendigo mayor Councillor Ambrose Dunstan, who was presented with a ceremonial silver trowel.

“Dunstan quipped that he’d hand it over to his wife for safekeeping.”

Ms Kleynhans said the Uniting Church will not be leaving Bendigo.

“We can give the assurance that the Uniting Church remains in Bendigo,” she said.

“The sale of buildings in order to reconfigure resources is a way to continue to be relevant to the community it serves.

“We are Australia’s third largest Christian denomination and comprise of six Synods, 600 congregations, and more than 60,000 members,” she said.

The site heads to auction Friday, February 21, 2025 at 11am.

