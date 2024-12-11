Historic Victorian churches for sale as developers eye heavenly real estate opportunities

Three of Victoria’s historic churches have popped up for sale, offering ambitious buyers the chance to turn sacred steeples into a luxurious retreats or trendy venue.

These former houses of worship are set to be reborn, as developers flock to claim a piece of the state’s history.

Located in St Kilda, Daylesford, and Sebastopol, each bears rich histories and possible redevelopment potential for homes, event spaces or even creating a boutique bed and breakfast.

Daylesford: Charm in the heart of Mineral Springs Country

As The Block takes up resident in Daylesford in 2025, a circa-1865 church has been listed for sale on a 1,224sq m lot.

The church located at 56a Central Springs Rd, Daylesford with $990,000-$990,000 price hopes is set among vibrant art galleries, cafes, and renowned mineral springs.

The church boasts original stained-glass windows, soaring ceilings, and a pipe organ, with Colliers manager Travis Keenan saying it is waiting to be transformed into a boutique bed and breakfast, gallery, or unique residence.

“The current vendor, Uniting Church Vic/Tas, is looking to divest the property to use funds for other community initiatives,” Mr Keenan said.

“This presents a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of Daylesford history suited to buyers seeking to convert it to residential, event space, or a boutique B&B.”

Colliers Ballarat’s Lauchlan Waddell underscored Daylesford’s appeal

“(Daylesford) is known for its local cafes, galleries, and day spas,” Mr Waddell said.

“Daylesford is an attractive destination for weekend getaways or those looking for a tree change this property’s charm and location are sure to spark significant interest.”

“This is a rare chance to create something extraordinary in a region beloved for its blend of country charm and modern conveniences.”

Expressions of interest for the property close Thursday 12 December 2024.

Sebastopol’s Holy Trinity Church: A testament to Ballarat’s gold rush legacy

Just south of Ballarat’s CBD, a 150-year-old Holy Trinity Church located at 227 Albert St, Sebastopol is on the market for the first time in its history.

Built in 1868 to serve the gold miners of the era, the property spans 3,791 sq m across three buildings, a large landholding, and a residence.

The four-bedroom residence currently has rental returns of $17,680 per annum.

Colliers’ senior executive Charles Kennedy said the property was an extraordinary opportunity to own a piece of Ballarat history.

“The property’s prime location and significant landholding make it ideal for a variety of future uses, from residential development to community projects,” Mr Kennedy said.

Mr Kennedy noted the property’s challenges, including maintenance and declining congregation, but emphasised its potential for transformation.

“We’ve seen diverse interest, including social housing, retirement centres, or even residential conversions,” he said.

“This combination of historic charm and development potential is truly unique.”

Mr Kennedy said The Sebastopol Holy Trinity congregation expressed bittersweet emotions about the sale, but practicality dictated the need to downsize as the congregation ages and decreases in size.

Expressions of interest for the property close Friday 13 December 2024.

St Kilda Presbyterian Church: From guiding mariners to guiding developers

Perched atop St Kilda’s highest point since 1886, the St Kilda Presbyterian Church, at 2 Alma Rd, is a Melbourne treasure with a 43m-high steeple that once guided mariners across Port Phillip Bay.

The church designed by renowned architects Wilson & Beswick is hitting the market for the first time, with Colliers promoting its potential as a luxury residential complex, grand office space, or fine-dining venue.

The church is expected to earn the religious group more than $3m.

Colliers executive Phillip Herberling said the church presented numerous redevelopment opportunities.

“From luxury apartments and grand residences to modern office spaces, the possibilities are endless for developers or owner-occupiers looking to invest in a piece of Melbourne’s rich history,” Mr Herberling said.

Architect Ilana Kister of Kister Architects highlighted the charm of adaptive reuse.

“Transforming the St Kilda Presbyterian Church is an exciting opportunity to blend historic charm with modern functionality,” Ms Kister said.

“There is a valuable opportunity to preserve its unique character while creating a space that serves the community in new and inspiring ways.”

Colliers’ Melbourne East director Ted Dwyer said the asset is located in a true Melbourne lifestyle spot.

“(It’s) close to public transport, open green spaces, and retail,” Mr Dwyer said.

“This presents a unique opportunity to preserve the church’s legacy while establishing a new landmark for the St Kilda community.”

