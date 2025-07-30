Sydney Hillsong church sold to international buyer

A service hall used by Hillsong church in Sydney’s northwest has sold for what agents claim is “a record rate” for the area, with the new owners expected to continue using the property for religious services.

The property, used as Hillsong’s Macquarie Park campus, was reported to have attracted strong interest from various groups. Hillsong is understood to have used the site for various services, including a kids program for children aged 12 months to 12 years.

The site on Byfield St, Macquarie Park is one of 10 Hillsong Churches in Sydney, according to details provided on the Hillsong website.

Hillsong, a global Christian megachurch, has been embroiled in controversy for several years.

Its founder, Brian Houston, resigned from his position as senior global pastor in 2022 after a spate of sexual and financial scandals. It appears there is no link between the scandals and the recent Macquarie Park sale.

Listing agent, Colliers senior executive Sam Thomlinson, said the buyers purchased the property as part of a “strategic play”.

“Essentially the reason for buying the site was more of a strategic play to continue their operations in the precinct,” he said.

“Given the recent uplift in the area as well, at a future date if they decide to sell they know they’re going to get their money back.”

Mr Thomlinson could not reveal the identity of the new buyers or the price, but said the buyers were an international organisation who own and operate several sites across Sydney, Australia and around the world.

He added that in the short term, the new owners will not impact the operation of the church.

“Their long term plan may be to redevelop the site, but for the time being they’re keeping the site as is,” he said.

According to Mr Thomlinson, this kind of listing is “exceptionally rare” in the Macquarie Park area.

“The campaign attracted 243 inquiries and eight formal offers, highlighting the strong demand from developers, investors, and owner-occupiers seeking to capitalise on recent planning uplifts,” he said.

The property comprises a 4,606 sqm landholding with a 1,855 sqm freestanding building — the church — including a recently refurbished auditorium and modern office accommodation.

According Mr Thomlinson, the site attracted a broad range of interested buyers, with strong interest from parties focused on redevelopment potential.

According to property.com.au, the site was last sold in June 2003 for $4.6 million.

