New proposal for Gilberton church building home to Adelaide Bridal Collective

From selling wedding gowns to saying ‘I do’ – a popular bridal boutique could return to its origins as a place of worship after its owner abandoned plans to turn the 114-year-old church building into a home and put it on the market instead.

The sale of 11 Park Terrace, Gilberton, which has been a retail outlet for the Adelaide Bridal Collective for the past four years, is expected to attract fierce competition.

Boffo Real Estate agent John Riggall fielded 30 inquiries from prospective buyers within the first 24 hours of listing.

Mr Riggall said while the building could remain as a commercial premise or would make a stunning home, it was most likely to be snapped up by a religious group.

“It won’t be the Catholics or the big churches that buy it but the little (church) groups that are looking for somewhere to meet,’’ Mr Riggall said.

“They don’t make churches anymore and look where it is – I think people would really enjoy going around there (to worship) on a Sunday and then going out (to nearby cafes) for a coffee after.’’

Built in 1911 on a prime corner allotment of 815sqm, the original building, comprising a large, central main hall and eight smaller rooms – formerly Sunday school classrooms – served as the Thompson Memorial Congregational Chapel.

It was extended one year later to include a rear hall, used as a gymnasium, and a kitchen.

Over time, toilet facilities and a shed have also been added.

The Italian Christian Assembly of God Pentecostal Church took over the property in 1977.

It later became the Adelaide Faith Chapel.

Mr Riggall said the vendor bought the building in 2019 and leased it to the Adelaide Bridal Collective, with long-term plans to convert it to a “home-slash-office’’.

He said a change in circumstances had now prompted the sale.

“You see what people do with churches these days and this could be a ripper,’’ Mr Riggall said.

“It’s quite unique – a commercial property within residential zoning so it could still be converted to a house … with multiple bedrooms and a mezzanine.

“You could even split it in half and make two (residences), subject to council (consent).’’

Mr Riggall said old churches were incredibly popular among home buyers but extremely rare to come by, which would likely push the sale price up considerably.

Listed without a price guide through an expressions of interest campaign that closes on July 17, he said similarly-sized vacant blocks of land in the Gilberton area could fetch between $1.5m and $1.8m.

However, it was hard to determine how much extra the building, which has heritage

protections preventing alteration of the coursed rough face sandstone facade, would add to

the final sales price, he said.

An existing lease agreement means Adelaide Bridal Collective retains use of the property until 2026, with the right to renew for a further two years.