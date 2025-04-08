Water to wine: The former churches resurrected as heavenly pubs

A recent National Church Life Survey found that about 1,200 churches in Australia had closed since 1991.

With many of these historic places of worship now unused, resurrecting them as residential homes, offices and commercial premises has become an increasingly sought after endeavour.

In the hospitality world, many once grand, yet since abandoned, church buildings have been transformed into upmarket pubs, bars and restaurants.

Bridgette Ford, founder of interior design firm Archinteriors, said churches were incredibly well suited to pub conversions.

“Their unique architecture, often featuring stained glass windows, soaring ceilings and expansive open layouts, not only creates a distinctive atmosphere but also enhances acoustics for entertainment,” Ms Ford told realcommercial.com.au.

“Transforming churches back into vibrant hubs for gathering, dining and connection is a great way to support local economies and communities. It’s also a clever way to give these kinds of buildings a ‘second life’ while preserving their historical and cultural significance.”

While converting heritage-listed churches into commercial premises can present unique challenges, Ms Ford said it’s an opportunity to create something brilliant and truly unique.

“The goal is to respect the building’s architectural heritage and showcase its original features while seamlessly injecting the venue with personality. You can play with the contrast between old and new, traditional and contemporary design.”

So where can you find the most impressive watering holes that once served as places of worship?

The Amazing Grace – Cranbourne, VIC

A family-oriented suburb is perhaps the last place you’d expect to find a former house of worship transformed into a trendy boozer and live music venue, but that’s exactly what Cranbourne locals get to enjoy on the regular.

Launched in 2018, The Amazing Grace is located in what was once the old St. Agatha’s Church, dating back to 1929.

Blending the old with the new, the stunning pub conversion utilises five distinct areas of the beautiful old church for an array of drinking and dining experiences, including an upstairs loft for corporate events, a restored chapel hosting live music, plus an alfresco dining laneway that leads to a glorious beer garden.

In addition to championing independent live music, the award-wining pub is also famous for shunning poker machines – a rarity in today’s hospitality landscape.

The Church Bar – Windsor, NSW

While many conversions opt to infuse the period charm of churches with a contemporary twist, The Church Bar in Windsor is a prime example of keeping it real.

The interiors of the c1869 building have been refreshed, but the ethereal character remains; lofty ceilings, arched windows and long timber seating reminiscent of church pews.

Small and intimate, the intimate Sydney bar and restaurant is famous for serving its regular customers with classic pub grub and hosting live music on the weekends.

Trinity St Kilda – St Kilda, VIC

One of Melbourne’s more recent conversions, Trinity St Kilda not only boasts a spectacular pub inside an stunning church building, but an awesome beer garden and food truck park.

“I live locally, and I’d been driving past this site for a long time,” owner Matthew Nikakis told Broadsheet about his venue. “It was a temporary church while the original bluestone one was being built behind it.”

The historic c1925 church hall has been revived to its former glory, maintaining the red-brick facade, heritage windows and hardwood trusses. The business is split into different spaces, including the grand main hall, which has been resurrected as a lofty beer hall with soaring ceilings.

At the back of the building, in what was once a dance studio, there’s now a private mezzanine with giant windows overlooking the bar on one side and the original bluestone church on the other.

“I really wanted to bring out the beauty of the original building,” Nikakis said. “We brought back the heritage and made it suitable for modern [times]. It’s all heritage – that’s why the bar’s not even built into the wall.”

In the sun-drenched beer garden, a restored 1965 Airstream Overlander has been fitted out for food service, serving a range of burgers, fries and bar snacks.

The Greenwood Hotel – North Sydney, NSW

The Greenwood Hotel is arguably one of Sydney’s grandest pubs and historic drinking and dining institution for over thirty years.

It was originally built in 1878 as a church and would later became St Leonards Public School – apparently the first public school north of the harbour.

The spectacular transformation into a pub has made excellent use of the historic building’s soaring timber-beam ceilings and dramatic sandstone walls.

A superb example of adaptive re-use with a respectful nod to the past, because of its heritage listing, the structure of the building has had to remain mostly the same.

Cricketer Allan Border was a former student of St Leonards Public School, and once said he always loved going to the Greenwood Hotel because you could pee in the old headmaster’s office.

With its sprawling outdoor areas, the venue is also a popular destination for dance parties and has hosted some of the biggest DJs in electronic music.

The Wesley Anne – Northcote, VIC

The Wesley Anne is an old school English-style pub coupled with typical modern stylings Melbourne punters have come to expect from its bar, restaurant and live music scene.

While the suburb of Northcote has become synonymous with Melbourne’s night life and music scene, the Wesley Anne was somewhat of an anomaly when it first opened in 2003.

“When it started it seemed like not many places were really doing an intimate original band/music [venue],” director Nathan Muller told beat.com.au in 2022.

“Certainly not in the suburbs – Northcote was the suburbs back then, people didn’t realise how close it was. Friends used to suggest that they’d come out and visit if we had a courtesy bus!”

As one of the city’s most beautiful and iconic pubs, the name ‘Wesley Anne’ is a nod to the building’s past life as a 19th Century Wesleyan Methodist church.

The pub interior makes excellent use of the old church, with rustic stone-walled interiors and raked ceilings brimming with classic charm.

Altar Wine Bar – Milton, NSW

Country venues don’t come more picturesque than Altar Wine Bar – an idyllic bar and restaurant located less than three hours south of Sydney in the heritage township of Milton.

The church was built in 1883 and designed by architect Colonel Thomas Rowe.

Purchased by the current owners in 2015, the property initially hosted weddings as its first commercial venture. But when events were put on hold during Covid, the business pivoted to offer an alfresco wine bar within its sprawling gardens.

While the church still hosts weddings, the property has now expanded to offer a sunlit marquee and a shearing shed repurposed into an outdoor bar.

Altar Wine Bar also offers patrons a games paddock and regularly hosts live music performances within its array of vibrant gardens.