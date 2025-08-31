Premier’s former Hawthorn church transformed into $8m office space

A Hawthorn church where premiers once prayed and sermons once rang out is now on the market as an $8m-plus trophy office.

The former Augustine Congregational Church at 500 Burwood Rd, built in 1881, is one of Melbourne’s few remaining examples of Gothic Revival architecture, complete with polychrome brickwork, slate roof, arched windows and a striking tower and spire.

After closing as a place of worship in 2005, it was given a sophisticated makeover by construction giant Qanstruct, who then ran their own headquarters from the site for more than 15 years.

The church opened its doors in 1881 and quickly became a centre of Hawthorn life, drawing worshippers including former Victorian Premier Sir William McPherson and George Swinburne, behind the neighbouring university that still bears his name.

In 1886 the church added another 300 parishioners, it also housed a prized George Fincham pipe organ and was long regarded as one of the state’s finest Gothic Revival churches before its decommissioning in 2005.

Now vacant, the 714sq m landmark — set on a near-2000sq m parcel — is being offered by Colliers Melbourne agents Alex Browne, Ben Baines and Eddie Foulkes.

Mr Baines said it was the kind of building buyers rarely had the chance to compete for.

“It’s virtually impossible to recreate an asset like this from scratch — that’s what gives it its trophy status,” he said.

“The combination of heritage character, location and amenity has already generated strong early enquiry.”

Among the features are a mezzanine-level office fit-out, corporate boardroom, modern amenities, landscaped outdoor barbecue and dining areas, and 21 on-site car parks.

While zoned residential, the property has long operated commercially and could, subject to council approval, be converted into a prestige home or boutique apartment project.

The Colliers director of Melbourne metro sales said interest so far had spanned high-net-worth buyers, family offices, education providers and even religious groups.

“Hawthorn’s position opposite Swinburne University, steps from Glenferrie Rd’s bustling retail and dining strip, and with easy CBD access, only adds to the prestige,” Mr Baines said.

“Hawthorn’s appeal is built on lifestyle and connectivity to Melbourne’s east rather than inner-city buzz.

“Everyone knows Cremorne and Richmond, but Hawthorn has always been a strong commercial hub in its own right.”

The property last sold in 2018 for just under $10m on a leaseback deal to Qanstruct.

Colliers are now quoting around $8m-plus for the site.

The expressions of interest campaign closes September 18.

