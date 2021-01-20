Most viewed: A $50m estate, church and converted warehouse attract clicks

A billionaire is chasing $50 million for this grand mansion and estate. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/sale

An eclectic mix of commercial properties drew interest last week, from a warehouse conversion in Melbourne’s inner-west to a billionaire’s refined estate and mansion in the Gold Coast hinterland with a $50 million price tag and a beautiful church in downtown Hobart.

The converted warehouse in Footscray was Australia’s most-viewed listing on realcommercial.com.au last week, closely followed by the jaw-dropping mega mansion in Tallebudgera.

A pub in Adelaide became South Australia’s most popular commercial property, while the Korean Full Gospel Church in Hobart attracted interest in the Apple Isle.

Most popular commercial listings across the country

Here are the most-viewed listings on realcommercial.com.au between January 11 and 17 state-by-state:

NSW: Waterside shopfront

Terrigal shopfront

The well-known real estate catchcry: “location, location, location” rings true for this sweet Central Coast shopfront, which was NSW’s most popular listing last week.

Currently tenanted to a confectionary business, the property sits on 436sqm in one of Terrigal’s prime waterfront strips, opposite the beach and surf club, and has more than 11m of street frontage.

The property is up for sale for the first time in more than four decades and also has development potential.

Victoria: Cool warehouse conversion

43/91 Moreland Street, Footscray

This ubercool New York-esque warehouse in Melbourne’s inner west offers the perfect work from home setup.

Set within the heritage-listed Docklands Cotton Mills complex on Moreland Street, Footscray, it features 13m ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, timber floors, exposed beams and rafters and two mezzanine floors with loft bedrooms and bathrooms.

It’s been mooted as a perfect photography, design or yoga studio.

Queensland: Grand estate and mansion

49-109 Tallebudgera Connection Road, Tallebudgera

It’s no wonder this jaw-dropping mega mansion in Tallebudgera in the Gold Coast hinterland notched up Queensland’s most-viewed listing and the second most popular commercial property nationally last week.

Chinese billionaire Riyu Li is seeking $50 million for the mansion and estate, which would be a Gold Coast residential record-breaker.

Set across 49ha on the banks of the Tallebudgera Creek, the landmark estate has an air of opulence and elegance to make its guests feel as though they’re in another world.

The main residence features 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, two kitchens, a heated indoor swimming pool, spa and sauna, a showroom-style five car garage, gymnasium and dining room for 16 guests.

Outside, there are stables for equestrian enthusiasts, a fruit orchard and chicken shed, as well as a caretaker’s cottage and two other residences on the landholding.

ACT: Bicycle showroom

36 Botany Street, Phillip

A large showroom in Phillip tenanted to leading bicycle franchise 99 Bikes held on to top spot in the ACT last week, after featuring prominently in the state’s most-viewed commercial listing in recent weeks.

The 272sqm site on Botany Street is tenanted on a five-year lease to 2025, with two five-year options, netting about $80,000 income a year.

It is listed for sale for $1.3 million.

South Australia: Iconic corner pub

82 Carrington Street, Adelaide

Adelaide’s Saracens Head Hotel held centre stage as South Australia’s most clicked-on commercial listing last week, with a leasehold opportunity for the iconic corner pub.

The Carrington Street property offers a liquor licence with trading hours to 3am, 20 gaming machines and function facilities including a board room, dining room and courtyard.

There is also an opportunity for the first floor tenancy to be incorporated into the ground floor hotel.

Tasmania: Heritage church

73 Brisbane Street, Hobart

Commercial property hunters saw the light last week with this beautiful church in Hobart.

With a landmark 37m-high spire, the Korean Full Gospel Church has been described as one of the city’s “architectural treasures”.

Built between 1870 and 1872, the sandstone church was designed by local architect Francis Butler, reflecting a High Victorian Gothic style with French overtones.

The building, which includes a large hall, small childcare space, office, performance stage with pipe organ and toilet facilities, has a price guide between $1.5 million and $2 million.

Western Australia: Beautiful country tavern

2 Blackwood River Drive, Balingup

The fire-damaged historic Balingup Tavern in Western Australia’s south-west continues to attract interest, despite it needing significant restoration.

The property was damaged by fire in 2019, yet prospective buyers seem unperturbed with it consistently being one of the state’s most popular listings in recent weeks.

Electrical and plumbing services have been reinstated to the property, but the building needs further work, particularly to the kitchen, before it can operate as a pub again.

The advertised price has been dropped, with the agent now seeking offers from $399,000 after it was initially on the market for $498,000.

Northern Territory: Industrial unit

6/22 Miles Road, Berrimah

A modest industrial unit in the popular Berrimah Business Park last week ousted the Melville Island Lodge and fishing charter business from the most-viewed listing in the Top End, after months in top spot.

The leased 201sqm warehouse unit, which is in a complex of six, attracted great interest and was offered for sale for $325,000. It is now under offer.

The site includes high clearance in the warehouse, an air-conditioned office, roller door access and kitchen, toilet and shower facilities as well as two car parks.