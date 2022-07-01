Buy
Queensland
News
Sentinel’s Caneland swoop to break regional mall drought
News
Surprising new owner for former North QLD brothel site
A former brothel site in North Queensland will be converted into a business devoted to preventing any sparks from flying.
News
Iconic North Queensland cinema owned by golf pro to stay in local hands
An iconic North Queensland cinema owned by Aussie pro golfer Karrie Webb has sold for less than the median house price in Brisbane. And it is staying in local hands.
News
Rent and construction crisis sparks surge in business owner-occupiers
The rent and construction crisis has sparked a surge in owner-occupiers driving up prices in the commercial market to secure property they’d otherwise have to wait up to year for.
News
Airlie Beach: New housing development for iconic QLD tourism mecca
A Gold Coast developer has secured what is being touted as “the last major subdivision site” in one of Queensland’s most stunning regions.
News
Oceanfront caravan park sold for $27.5 million after record interest
A popular oceanfront caravan park has sold for $27.5 million after record interest from buyers, with a couple who previously sold caravans achieving their dream of owning their own holiday park.
News
Popular Otto’s market sees 24 per cent price jump in three years
Covid-19 has failed to dent popular Qld shopping and leisure market, Otto’s, whose site complete with skating rink, has jumped 24 per cent in just three years.
News
Camel farm the size of Paddington sells to cannabis farmer
A camel farm on the outskirts of the Qld capital is set to become an enormous cannabis estate – for medicinal reasons – after it changed hands for millions at auction.
News
$20m Far North Queensland headland dubbed a ‘world class getaway’
A stunning 6.73ha parcel of land on the edge of Palm Cove and close to Port Douglas has hit the market with a global campaign and a $20m asking price.
News
Timeshare resort a last-chance to buy into Broadbeach beachfront
A court order has been issued to allow for the sale of the 1980s Voyager resort, giving investors a chance to snap up potentially one of the last beachfront development blocks in the suburb.
