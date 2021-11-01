Residential

Real commercial

Apartments likely as another Geelong site goes on block
Apartments could emerge on another Geelong site within walking distance of the train station, Westfield and the waterfront as developers circle.
Fighting words: ‘Not Noosa’ campaign fires up coastal rivalry
We’ve had state versus state, and now the red hot property market is seeing shire versus shire as the Sunshine Coast takes on Noosa across southern billboards.
Queen Victoria Market to get new 21-storey tower after Planning Minister nod
A 21-storey tower will commence construction opposite the Queen Victoria Market in a matter of months after it was given the green light by Planning Minister Richard Wynne.
4 blissful Byron Bay accommodation business opportunities
Byron Bay has experienced a mixed start to the year but there’s still a strong appetite for luxury accommodation opportunities, according to local tourism experts.
Mirvac’s new south west Sydney community revealed
Mirvac has acquired an 80-hectare parcel of zoned land from property funds and development firm Roberts Jones in Sydney’s south-west.
Potter George Group buys $70m site for estate in Bonnie Brook
Acquisitive developer the Potter George Group has paid about $70m for ­adjoining 12ha-plus sites in Melbourne’s booming northwest.
Local developers fight for position as Chinese exit picks up pace
Many Chinese developers are pulling out after a stint in Australia but some will be here for the long haul.
Group of holiday flats offering chance to tap into Eyre Peninsula’s tourism market
A block of four holiday flats a short walk from the beach has hit the market, offering prospective buyers a chance to tap into a popular coastal town’s tourism market.
Han’s Holding weighs exit from $3bn Sydney twin towers project
Chinese developer Han’s Holdings Group, is weighing an exit from a dramatic 80-storey twin-tower scheme in the mid-town precinct of the Sydney CBD.
