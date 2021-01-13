Six commercial properties for sale that you can also live in
Imagine how much extra time you would have if your work commute took less than 60 seconds.
While living where you work might seem incongruous with work-life balance, gaining an extra few hours in the day could lead to more time spent with family and friends or just enjoying life’s simple pleasures.
REA Group’s executive manager of economic research Cameron Kusher said more Australians will likely want to work closer to home post-pandemic.
“This will be offset by the fact that they may only have to go into the office a few days a week. So while a closer office would be great the location is perhaps less important if two or three days of the week you aren’t going into the office,” Mr Kusher said.
As far as living above a retail space, Mr Kusher said there may be a slight trend towards this in the near future.
“We may see a bit more of this with flexible working arrangements more prevalent, however remote working is likely to be more prevalent than people living in a pub or above shops,” he said.
Nevertheless, these six commercial properties with unique residences listed on realcommercial.com.au offer some food for thought.
Footscray, VIC: Ultimate warehouse living
43/91 Moreland Street, Footscray
If you have ever dreamt of living an artistic New York-style warehouse existence, then this property in the ‘Cotton Mills’ heritage-listed building is just the ticket.
Offering more than 270sqm of space, this huge, sun-drenched warehouse features timber floors, exposed beams and rafters – perfect for a photography or design studio.
There are two mezzanine floors with bedrooms and bathrooms.
Abbotsford, VIC: Victorian shopkeeper’s dream
463 Victoria Street, Abbotsford
This sleek Hawthorn Brick Victorian shop is the perfect lifestyle choice for city-loving business owners.
The meticulously-renovated two-bedroom residence upstairs has a modern kitchen and bathroom and a standout terrace for entertaining.
There is a lock up garage downstairs but who needs a car when everything is at your doorstep?
Kings Beach, QLD: A trio of opportunities on the beach
36 Esplanade Headland, Kings Beach
Given the stunning location of this Kings Beach property, it’s no surprise that it is on the market for the first time in almost four decades.
With direct beachfront access, this site includes three fully-leased commercial tenancies as well as a three-bedroom, two-bathroom waterfront residential apartment with north-facing covered deck and wraparound verandah. You’ll forget you are 60 seconds away from work with views over Kings Beach, the Pacific Ocean, Bribie and Moreton islands and the Kings Beach Parklands.
Paddington, NSW: A double diamond lifestyle
This Paddington property is billed as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a ‘double diamond lifestyle’ – running a business in the spacious shop downstairs and room for a family in the four-bedroom home upstairs.
The self-contained retail space could be used for anything from fashion or homewares to professional suites, while the 126sqm residence has many character features and a private wraparound verandah.
Watsons Bay, NSW: Four bedrooms and a cafe
Buyers of this Watson’s Bay property won’t have to go far for their morning coffee: there’s a cafe and milk bar out the front.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is spread over the remainder of the three levels, both the residence and shop have been renovated and there’s the added bonus of Sydney Harbour views.
Taranna, TAS: Plenty of room to grow
Little Norfolk Bay, 5927 Arthur Highway, Taranna
The Little Norfolk Bay Events and Chalets offers four modern, self-contained and self-sustaining chalets as well as a spacious open-plan residence, complete with a commercial kitchen, that previously operated as a restaurant.
There’s also plenty of room to expand on the three-acre property with previously-approved plans to add another five studio chalets plus a three-bedroom manager’s residence and two motel units underneath.