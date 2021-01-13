Six commercial properties for sale that you can also live in

Could COVID see the return of the traditional ‘shopkeeper’? Picture: realcommercial.com.au/for-sale

Imagine how much extra time you would have if your work commute took less than 60 seconds.

While living where you work might seem incongruous with work-life balance, gaining an extra few hours in the day could lead to more time spent with family and friends or just enjoying life’s simple pleasures.

REA Group’s executive manager of economic research Cameron Kusher said more Australians will likely want to work closer to home post-pandemic.

“This will be offset by the fact that they may only have to go into the office a few days a week. So while a closer office would be great the location is perhaps less important if two or three days of the week you aren’t going into the office,” Mr Kusher said.

As far as living above a retail space, Mr Kusher said there may be a slight trend towards this in the near future.

“We may see a bit more of this with flexible working arrangements more prevalent, however remote working is likely to be more prevalent than people living in a pub or above shops,” he said.

Nevertheless, these six commercial properties with unique residences listed on realcommercial.com.au offer some food for thought.

Footscray, VIC: Ultimate warehouse living

43/91 Moreland Street, Footscray

If you have ever dreamt of living an artistic New York-style warehouse existence, then this property in the ‘Cotton Mills’ heritage-listed building is just the ticket.

Offering more than 270sqm of space, this huge, sun-drenched warehouse features timber floors, exposed beams and rafters – perfect for a photography or design studio.

There are two mezzanine floors with bedrooms and bathrooms.