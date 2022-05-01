Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Western Australia
News
Carbon neutrality ‘that next frontier’ even for newer buildings
News
Perth draws the retail crowds as shopping centre trades hit $160m
Perth is becoming the centre of a new run of retail property dealmaking as the trading performance of the city’s malls holds up.
News
Gina Rinehart and Andrew Forrest at head of private capital charge for Perth city assets
Private capital is leading a new wave of dealmaking in Perth, with tycoons Gina Rinehart and Andrew Forrest active and lower-profile players also buying assets.
News
Developer snatches up vast WA landholding for $40m
An impressive 11,170ha landholding that belonged to Texan entrepreneur Joseph Matthews has been sold to a prominent property developer for $40 million.
News
Proposed Fremantle hotel should respect history, sustainability
A proposed boutique hotel in the heart of Fremantle is more likely to win over locals and attract tourists if it respects the district’s history and can prove its sustainability credentials, an analyst says.
News
Plume Estate in picturesque Bickley Valley is looking for a new owner
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city at this boutique winery offering a new owner the chance to live and work in the Perth Hills.
News
WA castle kennel and cattery up for sale
Buyers across the country are showing interest in a Camelot-themed pet services business in Western Australia, with price expectations in excess of $3 million.
News
Heritage-listed Fremantle accommodation attracts cross-country interest
Buyers from across the country are showing their interest in a boutique bed and breakfast located inside an 1860s Fremantle flour mill.
News
Portfolio of five neighbourhood shopping centres sold for $180 million
Five neighbourhood shopping centres have been sold for a combined $180 million, as convenience-based and non-discretionary assets remain highly sought-after by investors.
News
A showcase of interest and delight: 2022 WA Architecture Awards
A rainbow bridge designed to make the walk between Perth’s Children’s Hospital and Kings Park a colourful, healing journey is among the contenders in this year’s 2022 WA Architecture Awards.
40 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 4
Prev
1
2
3
4
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.