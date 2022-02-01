Buy
South Australia
News
Harvest Hotels acquires two Adelaide pubs after $50m raise
News
AM alpha sells Treasury Wine Estates warehouse in Adelaide for $121m
Germany’s AM alpha has capitalised on the red hot industrial market, bagging a $23m profit on the sale of an Adelaide warehouse just a year after its purchase.
News
Rare ‘four-in-one’ property: A piece of SA film history hits the market
Some properties house movie stars. This property IS the movie star. Plus, not only is it a place to live – it could earn you additional income.
News
Iconic Riverland backpackers hostel hits the market
A rare opportunity has opened up to own an accommodation business that has hosted backpackers for over three decades.
News
Historic property offers a world of possibilities
Originally a flour mill, this historic building in Second Valley houses a restaurant and offers multiple accommodation options.
News
Investors swoop on iconic SA lettuce farm
Savvy investors are circling an iconic SA lettuce farm, known for its crisp iceberg variety, as its owners seek to turn over a new leaf for the first time in 60 years.
News
Unique opportunity to own an award-winning winery in Clare Valley
For investors looking to gain a foothold in a tightly-held wine region, this boutique property ticks all the boxes.
News
Portfolio of five neighbourhood shopping centres sold for $180 million
Five neighbourhood shopping centres have been sold for a combined $180 million, as convenience-based and non-discretionary assets remain highly sought-after by investors.
News
Former Big W warehouse in Monarto sold for $21.45m
Sydney property group VIMG has paid $21.45m for the former Big W distribution centre in Monarto, and has started its search for tenants to occupy the mammoth 65,000sq m facility.
News
Own a slice of paradise in the heart of wine region
Want to escape the grind of the city life? This luxury B&B accommodation in the heart of Clare Valley needs new owners.
